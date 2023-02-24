NTA allows foreign, NRI, OCI candidates to appear for CUET UG

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to allow the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023) for NRI and OCI candidates. The CUET, called CUCET earlier, was made compulsory last year by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has been adopted by all the central universities for the admission of students to all undergraduate courses.

In the online application form of CUET (UG) 2023, candidates need to select their nationality in the dropdown as either Indian, OCI, NRI or foreign. Moreover, to facilitate the foreign, OCI and NRI candidates, CUET (UG) 2023 will also be conducted in 24 cities outside India as per details given on the official website (cuet.samarth.ac.in).

According to UGC chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, foreign candidates, NRI, and OCI candidates can also apply for CUET 2023, as the entrance test is being conducted in 24 cities outside India as well.

These students are advised to visit the official websites of the institutes/ universities they are applying for, as different varsities have different policies regarding quota, category, relaxation, reservations, qualification, subject combinations, preferences and more.

“CUET-UG is not compulsory for admission to UG programmes in Indian universities for candidates having a foreign passport. Each university may have its own transparent admission process for admitting foreign students. However, if some foreign students wish to write CUET-UG in the 24 test centres in foreign countries, they can write. However, it is up to the university to use either CUET-UG score or other means,” Kumar told indianexpress.com.

The admissions for this year’s undergraduate entrance exam commenced on February 10.

Delhi University will admit students to all the undergraduate courses on the basis of scores obtained in the CUET entrance test, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and Foreign Nationals.