Monday, August 08, 2022

CUET UG 2022: Today’s exam postponed for Itanagar aspirants due to heavy landslides; check new schedule here

CUET UG 2022: The exam has been rescheduled due to heavy landslides in the area. Now, the exam of these candidates will be held between August 24-28.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 7:56:04 pm
CUET UG 2022, CUET UG 2022 fresh scheduleCUET UG 2022: These two centres of Itanagar are Rajiv Gandhi University and NIT, and the exam has been rescheduled due to heavy landslides in the area. (Representative image. Express photo)

CUET UG 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, has announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the August 8 exam of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 for the students who were appearing for the entrance exam from the two centres of Itanagar.

These two centres of Itanagar are Rajiv Gandhi University and NIT, and the exam has been rescheduled due to heavy landslides in the area. In this city, 36 and 154 candidates were scheduled to take the test at Rajiv Gandhi University and NIT respectively. However, due to heavy landslides in the area, only three candidates could reach the centres.

Read |CUET UG 2022: NTA launches exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id

 

Now, the exam of these candidates will be held between August 24-28, the UGC Chief announced. Except for these two exam centres, the common university entrance test was conducted in 275 centres across the country, involving 64,472 registered candidates.

A few days ago, the NTA had also announced that candidates who could not sit for the test between August 4 to 6 will now be accommodated in fresh slots between August 24-28 for which new admit cards will also be issued in a few days. NTA sources said the agency, in consultation with the University Grants Commission (UGC), reviewed the factors behind the glitches over the weekend in meetings in which Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also participated. CUET is a computer-based test like JEE Mains.

