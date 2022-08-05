scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

CUET UG 2022: Technical glitches persist on Day 2; NTA cancels second shift in Noida centre

CUET UG 2022: Several students complained about their exam getting delayed or cancelled due to technical glitches during the CUET UG 2022 exam even on Day 2.

Written by Deeksha Teri | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 5:03:03 pm
CUET UG 2022: The admit cards for candidates who have their exam scheduled on August 7 will be released today at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022: Just like day one, technical glitches marred the second day of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET) 2022. Due to several server issues, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had to cancel the second shift of the exam in Noida’s sector 64 exam centre.

“Yes, we cancelled the second shift of the exam today at Noida centre. The affected candidates will have their exam rescheduled between August 12 and 14, and we will soon let them know their exact exam dates,” Vineet Joshi, the Director-General of National Testing Agency told indianexpress.com.

Several students complained about their exams getting delayed or cancelled due to technical snags even on day 2. Some candidates said that their entry was delayed for the morning slot as the biometric scanner was not working at some centres, and other claimed that they sat in front of their screens for hours because the server was down.

Officials informed students after some time that their exam had been postponed and they will soon receive an updated schedule from the NTA.

This problem was observed yesterday too when the NTA had to cancel the second shift of the exam across the country as the agency was unable to upload the question paper for hours. In the first shift of the exam, too, candidates faced several technical glitches.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also confirmed to indianexpress.com that the testing agency will only issue admit cards to the candidates for whom it can accommodate the first choice city. “We are trying to maximise the number of students who get their first choice of exam city,” Joshi said. The admit cards for candidates who have their exam scheduled on August 7 will be released today at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

However, the students who do not get their admit card today will have their exam rescheduled to a later date as the NTA is trying to give each candidate a centre of their first preference.

