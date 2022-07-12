CUET-UG 2022 | 98% students given exam centre in city of their choice: UGC Chief

Around 98% of CUET-UG candidates have been allotted the exam centre in the city of their choice, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday the day admit cards for the first phase of the exam were issued amid students complaining of the delay.

The Common University Entrance Test, or CUET-UG, will be conducted in two phases from July 15 to August 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced last week.

According to data released by the NTA, for the first phase of the entrance test, more than 8 lakh students registered for CUET, which means about 16,000 students may not get an exam centre in their preferred city.

Addressing concerns over the delay in admit cards, Kumar said admit cards are being issued three to four days before the exam to “ensure that there is good security in the entire process of conducting this computer-based examination”. He also added that “this is a common practice in all the examinations that NTA conducts, whether it is JEE Mains or NEET. We usually issue admit cards four days before the examination”.

Additionally, taking note of students having little time between the NEET and CUET-UG (Phase 1) to prepare as additional travel and other logistical obstacles are involved, Kumar said candidates who have opted for physics, chemistry or biology will be allotted exam dates in the second phase between August 4 and August 10.

Kumar also said that since the NTA has already issued the city intimation slip for candidates of both phases, “there need not be any cause for anxiety and I urge the students not to panic about it because nearly 97-98 per cent of candidates will get their choicest city, and the rest will surely get second choice”.

Still, students who wish to request a change in exam city can do so by sending an email to the NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in or call at 011-40759000.

He also reiterated that the syllabus for CUET-UG will be limited to the Class 12 syllabus.

Kumar also announced that the admit cards for Phase II of CUET-UG will be issued on July 31, 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards and city intimation slips from the official CUET-UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.