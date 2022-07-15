scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

CUET UG 2022: Students face technical glitches in Phase 1 exam

In slot 1 examination, today most of the students appeared for English, General test, Maths, Legal Studies, Geography. Aspirants appearing for maths and legal studies found the paper difficult compared to other subjects. 

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 15, 2022 7:34:34 pm
Many aspirants from different states travelled to appear for the CUET exam. On July 13, candidates were informed about their exam centres which made them more dubious about their paper. Students complained about the technical glitches they faced during the exam.

Phase 1 of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET) 2022 exam in Chandigarh was held at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology, Phase 2 Mohali on Friday.

 Many aspirants from different states travelled to appear for the CUET exam. On July 13, candidates were informed about their exam centres which made them more dubious about their paper. Students complained about the technical glitches they faced during the exam. 

Read | CUET UG 2022: Normalisation will ensure level field, says NTA Chief

In slot 1 examination, today most of the students appeared for English, General test, Maths, Legal Studies, Geography. Aspirants appearing for maths and legal studies found the paper difficult compared to other subjects. 

Akanksha, from Chandigarh, who appeared for Physical Education, and General Test said, “In Physical Education almost all the questions were out of NCERT, there were paragraph based questions that were challenging to complete. Sudden technical glitches distracted my mind”.  

At the same location, in the evening shift, she appeared for other exams on History, Geography, and English.

Read |CUET-UG 2022: Class 12 marks to act as tie-breaker for students with same CUET score, says DU V-C

Pal Zes from Ladakh appeared for the exam in 3 subjects; Information Practice, English, and Geography. “The IP test was the most difficult of the three; the questions required a lot of time. Apart from that, I faced some technical glitches. The system shut down once, and got hanged several times,” he shared.

 Sayiam Soni, from Jammu came all the way to give the test in General Studies, Political Science, English, and Sociology. “I did all of my own test preparation using YouTube videos and NCERT books. No doubt the exam was quite easy as expected, only the system got blacked out, which wasted my 30 minutes”, he said.  

 “Maths exam was difficult and lengthy, I did not get time to preview the answers, ” said Sonam Angma, a candidate from Ladakh. “The English exam included grammar, paragraphs, and vocabulary-related questions that were easy to solve,” she further added.

