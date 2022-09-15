CUET UG 2022 Results: Universities likely to start new academic year by either October end or November first week, says UGC chairman

CUET UG 2022 Results: Universities admitting candidates to undergraduate programmes on the basis of their performance in the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) are expected to start the new academic year for first-year students by either the last week of October or November first week, UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

“Once the CUET-UG scores are announced, universities may typically take about 6 weeks to finalise the results as they may issue first list, second list and so on until most of the seats are filled. Either in October last week or November first week, most universities may attempt to start their new academic session,” Kumar said.

DU launched its common seats allocation system on Monday for candidates to register for admission through their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results. The university has not released a date sheet or timeline for the three-phase admission process through this system, but is aiming to close registrations by October 3 and conduct the first round of allocation of seats by October 10-12.While Singh expects at least four rounds of allocations, he told The Indian Express that the university will begin the semester for First Year students on November 1, even if the rounds of allocation continue to take place.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the CUET results today. Students, Kumar advises, should now start checking admission portals or official websites of the universities they wish to seek admission to for more information. The NTA or the UGC will not conduct any common counselling for all participating universities. Each varsity will prepare their own merit lists based on CUET results and admit students accordingly.

“For grievances related to results, students can write to NTA. For grievances related to admissions, students need to first write to the University where they have applied. If the issue is not resolved, students can lodge their complaint on E-Samadhan portal of UGC for redressal,” Kumar added.