scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

CUET UG 2022 Result: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana record highest attendance in entrance test

CUET UG 2022: Among the states with the worst attendance rate are all the northeastern states except Tripura, as well as the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. Their attendance was below 50%

CUET UG 2022, CUET UG phase 6, CUET UG 2022 exam, CUET UGCUET UG 2022: With only 583 of 5,634 registered candidates taking the test, Meghalaya logged the lowest attendance at 6.02 per cent. (File image)

A relatively high turnout of students who registered for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate programmes (CUET UG) in a handful of north Indian states helped push the overall attendance percentage of the exam just above 60 per cent, official data shows.

Read |liveCUET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana – which are also among the states to have drawn the highest number of applications for the test – are among the seven states and UTs to have recorded attendance percentages above the national average of 61.86 per cent.

Delhi had the highest appearing percentage of 73.81, followed by Bihar (72.81), Uttar Pradesh (71), Leh and Ladakh (69.40), Haryana (65.15), Jharkhand (64.53), Jammu and Kashmir (62.25). At 60.71 and 60.50 respectively, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan attendance percentages were marginally below the national average.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts showPremium
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts show
For months before joining BJP, Lobos faced heat from Goa govt over &#8216...Premium
For months before joining BJP, Lobos faced heat from Goa govt over &#8216...

Every other state and UT saw attendance settle below 60 per cent. In fact, in all the northeastern states except Tripura, as well as the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala attendance was below 50 per cent. Even Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and West Bengal, and the UTs of Chandigarh, Daman and Diu fall under this category.

Read |CUET UG 2022 Result: When and where to check score card

With only 583 of 5,634 registered candidates taking the test, Meghalaya logged the lowest attendance at 6.02 per cent. It is followed by Arunachal Pradesh (11.21 per cent).

In absolute numbers, Uttar Pradesh had the highest turnout among all the states with 2,92,589 students appearing for the tests. The second highest turnout was in Delhi with 1,86,405 students appearing for tests, followed by Bihar with 84,425.

The Delhi University had the highest number of applications with more than 6 lakhs CUET(UG) applications. The second highest number of applications were received by Banaras Hindu University with 4.34 lakhs applications, followed by Allahabad University with 2.62 lakhs applications. A total of 90 universities registered with CUET and will admit students in undergraduate programs based on its scores.

Advertisement
Read |CUET UG Result 2022: How will NTA calculate your marks? UGC Chairman explains

Compared to attendance percentages in other competitive national level examinations for undergraduate programs such as the Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, CUET fared low. JEE Mains saw an attendance percentage of 88.2%, and JEE Advanced had a very high turnout of 97.2%. The appearing percentage for NEET exam was also very high with a turnout of 94.24%.

NEET had the highest number of students appearing for the test this year with more than 17 lakhs students. The second highest was CUET with 9.21 lakhs students, followed by JEE with 9.05 lakhs students.

The National Testing Agency released provisional answer keys for the CUET-UG, which was held in four phases between July 15 and August 30, on September 8. The results are expected to be announced soon.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 08:33:20 am
Next Story

‘Courage and growth come when you allow yourself to be seen’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement