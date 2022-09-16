CUET UG 2022 Result declared; link active at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today declared the results for Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. The result link is now active at the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in

Performance of every candidate has been evaluated using equi-percentile method where normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject.

The exam was conducted from July 15 to August 30 in six phases across 259 cities in India and 9 cities outside India. Around 15 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET, of which 2.49 lakh students took the exam in the first phase (July 15 to July 20), 1.91 lakh in phase 2 (August 4 to August 6), 1.91 lakh in phase 3 (August 7 to August 10), 3.72 lakh in phase 4 (August 17 to August 20), 2.01 lakh in Phase 5 (August 21 to August 23) and finally 2.86 lakh in the last phase (August 24 to August 30).

CUET-UG had a total of 2219 question papers carrying 50,476 questions in 13 mediums. The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 Universities.

In the maiden year of the entrance exam, a total of 9.9 lakh candidates registered to get admission in the 90 participating universities. Since there is no common counselling or common admission process to fill seats, universities will release their own merit lists based on the CUET Scores.

Students are required to visit the admission portals of individual universities and fill their online applications along with the required documents. NTA will provide the scores of the students to the participating universities for verification.

NTA, on September 8, had released the CUET UG Provisional Answer key. Candidates were given time from September 8 to 10 to challenge the provisional answer key. Challenges received online were placed before the concerned subject experts for verification. The final answer key has been released after considering all the challenges raised by students.

In addition to 259 cities in India, CUET was also conducted in 10 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, and New York.