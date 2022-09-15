‘Processing huge database, CUET results will be announced around 2 am’: NTA official

CUET UG 2022 Result: It’s going to be a long night for CUET aspirants waiting for their entrance test results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will only be able to release scorecards around 2 am, a senior official told The Indian Express.

“It’s a huge database given the large number of papers and subject combinations. The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects. The results should be up by around 2 am,” a senior NTA official told The Indian Express. NTA is currently in the process of normalising absolute marks of candidates, which is the last leg of result preparation.

This is expected to take an hour, after which the results will be dispatched to the National Informatics Centre to upload on cuet.samarth.ac.in.



CUET UG was conducted in six phases from July 15 to August 30. A total of 9.9 lakh unique candidates had registered for the exam. Since some of the candidates sat for more than one paper, NTA conducted the exam for roughly 15 lakh candidates in all. Of these, 2.49 lakh students took the exam in the first phase (July 15 to July 20), 1.91 lakh in phase 2 (August 4 to August 6), 1.91 lakh in phase 3 (August 7 to August 10), 3.72 lakh in phase 4 (August 17 to August 20), 2.01 lakh in Phase 5 (August 21 to August 23) and finally 2.86 lakh in the last phase (August 24 to August 30).

A candidate’s scorecard, which will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in, will not carry any merit, rank or qualifying cut-off mark. The scorecard will only carry a table mentioning the name of the domain subjects in which the candidate was assessed.

The percentile score and the absolute (but normalised) score will be mentioned against each of the domain papers that the candidate took. Another column in this table will state the absolute/normalised score in words. The absolute normalised score will be in the range of 200 to -40 marks in all subjects other than the General Test. In case of the General Test, the normalised score will be in the range of 300 to -60 marks