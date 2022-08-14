scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

CUET UG 2022: Result expected around September 7, says NTA official

CUET UG 2022: The common entrance test for admission to undergraduate programmes at central universities is now scheduled to end on August 30. The extension of the CUET-UG schedule is set to delay admission process across central universities

Written by Deeksha Teri | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 9:44:24 am
CUET UG 2022: We are considering September 10 as our outer limit, the NTA official said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is “aiming” to announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) around September 7, a senior official from the National Testing Agency (NTA) told The Indian ExpressOnce declared, candidates will be able to check their CUET-UG score on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The sixth and final phase of the examination ends on August 30. “The number of subject papers is huge for CUET-UG. We will try to finish the evaluation and announce the results by September 7. We are considering September 10 as our outer limit,” said the NTA official.

Read |CUET Exam Centres 2022: More exam centres, technical manpower — NTA takes measure to ensure smooth conduct of CUET UG 2022

Originally, CUET was divided into two phases. However, repeated technical glitches during the second phase (held from August 4 to August 6) led to postponement and cancellation of papers. The exam is now being conducted in six phases and will end on August 30, as opposed to August 20.

On August 4, the second shift of the exam was completely cancelled, forcing over 50,000 candidates across the country to return from centres without taking the exam as the NTA failed to upload question papers on time. Technical snags were reported on August 5 and August 6 too.

Those who couldn’t take the test during the second phase of exam (which was conducted on August 4, 5 and 6) due to technical problems will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 (from August 24 to 30). These candidates were informed about their cities, and fresh exam dates on Saturday and their admit cards will be released on August 20.

Also read |One Nation One Entrance: JEE Main, NEET to be merged with CUET for students’ benefit, says UGC Chief

The extension of the CUET datesheet means a delay in the admission calendar of all central universities. Delhi University, for instance, has estimated that the admission process for its undergraduate courses is likely to be delayed by “at least a week.” Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) of JNU has expressed concerns over the delay in admissions and demanded that the institution restore its time-tested admission procedure instead of relying on the National Testing Agency.

This year, a total of 14.9 lakh students had registered for the CUET-UG, according to the government data. Out of these 14.9 lakh candidates, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates appeared for CUET-UG in the first phase between July 15-20, 1.91 lakh took the test in the second phase (August 4-6) and 1.91 lakh in the third phase on August 7, 8 and 10.

For the fourth phase on August 17, 18 and 20, 3.72 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam. Phase 5 will have 2.01 lakh candidates take the exam on August 21, 22, and 23. Additionally, Phase 6, which was originally scheduled to end on August 28, will now be held on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, and expects an attendance of 2.86 lakh candidates.

Also read |Why did just 60% of JEE (Main) passouts register for the IIT-JEE Advanced 2022?

The CUET-UG scores will be used by 90 universities — 44 Centre-run, 12 state government-run, 21 private and 13 deemed – to admit students to undergraduate degree courses in the 2022-23 session. Among them, centrally-run Delhi University has the highest number of applications (6.63 lakh), followed by Banaras Hindu University (4.34 lakh) and University of Allahabad (2.62 lakh).

While this was the first time the NTA conducted CUET-UG as a compulsory entrance exam at a national level, the testing agency was surrounded with numerous allegations and controversies related to poor management of exam centres. However, the UGC chairman told indianexpress.com on Friday that the NTA has learnt from the August 4 episode and has since rectified its errors at any and every exam centre and has also adopted several new measures to ensure smooth functioning of the future CUET exams.

