CUET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key on September 6, here’s when result is expected

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer keys for the Common Universities Entrance Test (UG) on September 6. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key from the official website– cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in

A senior NTA official told The Indian Express that the answer keys will be released on September 6 and the results are expected to be declared on September 13-14.

The exams for 103 candidates from Jharkhand whose exams on August 30 was cancelled are likely to be held on September 8.

CUET UG 2022: How to check answer keys

Step 1: Go to the official CUET (UG) website or NTA website — cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in

Step 2: A link will appear reading answer key for CUET (UG) 2022

Step 3: You will enter your credentials, such as application number, date of birth, etc…

Step 4: Select the desired paper for which you want the answer key

Step 5: Check the answer key

NTA will allow students to raise objections to the answer key and then release the final answer key after examining the objections. The results are likely to be declared on September 13 and 14.

Phase I of CUET (UG) began on July 15, and went on till phase VI which concluded on August 30. Over 14.9 lakh students registered for CUET (UG)-2022. It was a computer-based test comprising three sections, section I (IA and IB) for language proficiency. Section II comprising subject-related knowledge and section III comprising general knowledge and awareness.

The exam had negative marking, for each wrong answer one mark was deducted.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities and 19 private universities participated in the debut of CUET(UG) for the academic session of 2022-23.

Technical glitches went hand in hand with these exams throughout the course of this 1.5 months process. Even on the last day of the exam, technical errors were observed at the Radha Govind University in Ramgarh, Jharkhand and the exam could not be conducted there, affecting 103 students at the centre. The exams for those students are likely to be held on September 8.