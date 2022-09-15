scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

CUET UG 2022 Result: Complete list of participating universities, NIRF rank, total applications received

CUET UG 2022 Result: At 6.63 lakh, centrally-run Delhi University has the highest number of applications, followed by Banaras Hindu University (4.34 lakh) and University of Allahabad (2.62 lakh).

CUET, CUET UG, CUET UG 2022, CUET UG 2022 resultsCUET UG Results 2022: Out of the 90 universities, only 14 universities have landed a rank in the NIRF 2022. (Express Photo, Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CUET UG 2022 Result: The results of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) are expected today at 10 pm, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar has told The Indian Express. The Central University Entrance Test (CUET) has witnessed the participation of 90 universities in its first year.

Read |liveCUET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: 61.86% of registered candidates appeared for CUET

This exam is the first single gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at central universities. Official data available with the National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, shows that 90 universities, which are using CUET scores for admissions this year, have received 58.5 lakh applications.

Of these, 26.4 lakh have been received by just 13 universities. All of the 13 universities, barring one (Rajiv Gandhi University), are located in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

At 6.63 lakh, centrally-run Delhi University has the highest number of applications, followed by Banaras Hindu University (4.34 lakh) and University of Allahabad (2.62 lakh).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts showPremium
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts show
Read |CUET UG 2022 Result: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana record highest attendance in entrance test

However, once the results are announced all the action will move to each of the universities, which will conduct their own admission based on merit lists drawn up on applicants CUET score. Out of the 90 universities, only 14 universities have landed a rank in the NIRF 2022. Here’s the complete list of the participating universities, their total number of applications and their corresponding score in NIRF 2022 (if any) to help you make a better choice”

NIRF, NIRF Ranking, NIRF Ranking 2022 NIRF Ranking of Universities (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 01:21:54 pm
Next Story

MI Cape Town appoint Simon Katich as head coach, Hashim Amla batting coach

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement