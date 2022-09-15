CUET UG 2022 Result: Complete list of participating universities, NIRF rank, total applications received

CUET UG 2022 Result: The results of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) are expected today at 10 pm, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar has told The Indian Express. The Central University Entrance Test (CUET) has witnessed the participation of 90 universities in its first year.

This exam is the first single gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at central universities. Official data available with the National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, shows that 90 universities, which are using CUET scores for admissions this year, have received 58.5 lakh applications.

Of these, 26.4 lakh have been received by just 13 universities. All of the 13 universities, barring one (Rajiv Gandhi University), are located in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

At 6.63 lakh, centrally-run Delhi University has the highest number of applications, followed by Banaras Hindu University (4.34 lakh) and University of Allahabad (2.62 lakh).

However, once the results are announced all the action will move to each of the universities, which will conduct their own admission based on merit lists drawn up on applicants CUET score. Out of the 90 universities, only 14 universities have landed a rank in the NIRF 2022. Here’s the complete list of the participating universities, their total number of applications and their corresponding score in NIRF 2022 (if any) to help you make a better choice”