Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Why was CUET UG 2022 cancelled multiple times?

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exams, had announced a grievance redressal email for candidates who are struggling with the issues.

The debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, which is the second largest entrance test in the country, has been marred by several glitches causing exam cancellations and leaving the aspirants worried and struggling. Here is a list of glitches and instances of what went wrong in the exam with over 14.9 lakh aspirants:

Exam centre change: A last-minute change of exam centre on the first day of the test on July 15 led to many candidates missing the exam. Students who turned for the exam at several centres in Delhi in the morning slot reported they were not allowed entry. The NTA later announced that candidates who were informed about the centre change through emails and SMS a night before the exam, will not get a chance for retest. In the further phases too aspirants have been complaining about last minute changes in exam centres.

Mass cancellation of exam following reports of “sabotage”: The second shift exam on first day of second phase (August 4) was cancelled at all centres. During the entire phase, exam was cancelled at several centres with UGC Chairman saying the exam has been cancelled following reports of sabotage. The candidates from the second phase will be getting a chance for retest later this month.

Exam postponed to accommodate choice of centre: The exam in third phase was postponed for over 11,000 candidates as their choice of city for exam centre could not be accommodated. They will also be appearing for the exam on August 30.

Uninformed changes in exam dates: Several aspirants have been claiming that their exam dates are being changed without prior information leading them to unintentionally miss the exams. The students have been reaching out to both NTA and UGC seeking clarity on retest.

Admit cards mentioning already passed exam dates: Several CUET-UG aspirants have claimed that the exam dates mentioned on their admit cards have already passed while the date intimated to them earlier was different. The NTA has appealed to the candidates not to panic and stick to the dates which they have been informed and their admit cards will reflect the correct dates soon.

Exam cancellation due to technical glitches: Technical glitches marred the fourth phase of the CUET on August 17 forcing the NTA to cancel the exam at 13 centres affecting over 8,600 candidates. The affected candidates will get a chance for retest on August 25.

Exam cancellation due to rains, landslides: The exam in second and third phases were also cancelled at some centres in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides. In Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar, only three candidates could reach the two exam centres and the remaining could not due to a landslide. All the affected candidates will get a chance for retest.

Delayed schedule: According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. The NTA had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28. However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam has been split into six phases and is slated to conclude on August 30. The delayed schedule of the exam has further delayed university admissions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exams, had announced a grievance redressal email for candidates who are struggling with the issues. According to University Grants Commission (UGC), each complaint is being evaluated and after verification a call is being taken whether to allow the candidate to appear for a retest. On Monday, the NTA had announced an exclusive email for candidates with grievances of CUET date clashing with other exams.

UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar had last week told PTI that the glitches will not affect expansion plans for the crucial exam which includes a proposal to merge it with JEE and NEET and conducting the exam twice a year.

Kumar had in March announced that the undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not on basis of class 12 marks.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:32:35 pm
