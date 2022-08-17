CUET UG 2022 Phase IV LIVE Updates: Exam begins for over 3 lakh students

CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the fourth phase of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. To download their admit cards for CUET UG 2022 phase four, candidates have to first visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the government data shared, a total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be sitting for the exam in the fourth phase which will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20. However, nearly 11,000 candidates from this phase have been moved to Phase 6 (August 24 to 30) in order to accommodate their city preferences.

In addition to phase four, candidates who have their exams in phase five and six will also today get information about their dates and cities in which they are supposed to take the exam. According to NTA sources, about 300 technical observers will be deployed during the conduct of the fourth phase of the exam.