Wednesday, August 17, 2022
CUET UG 2022 Phase IV LIVE Updates: Exam begins for over 3 lakh students

UET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be sitting for the exam in the fourth phase which will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: August 17, 2022 11:28:27 am
CUET UG 2022, CUET UG 2022 phase 2CUET UG 2022 LIVE Updates: Students should make sure they check their exam centre details properly. (Representative image. Express photo)

CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the fourth phase of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. To download their admit cards for CUET UG 2022 phase four, candidates have to first visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

According to the government data shared, a total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be sitting for the exam in the fourth phase which will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20. However, nearly 11,000 candidates from this phase have been moved to Phase 6 (August 24 to 30) in order to accommodate their city preferences. 

In addition to phase four, candidates who have their exams in phase five and six will also today get information about their dates and cities in which they are supposed to take the exam. According to NTA sources, about 300 technical observers will be deployed during the conduct of the fourth phase of the exam.

 

CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: NTA begins day 1 of phase 4 of common university entrance test; check exam day guidelines

11:28 (IST)17 Aug 2022
CUET UG 2022: 11000 students to appear for exam on August 30

Nearly 11,000 candidates from this phase have been moved to Phase 6 (August 24 to 30) in order to accommodate their city preferences. For these 11,000 candidates, the NTA has postponed the exam to August 30 in order to avoid travel-related problems. In addition to phase four, candidates who have their exams in phase five and six will also today get information about their dates and cities in which they are supposed to take the exam.

11:24 (IST)17 Aug 2022
CUET UG 2022: NTA deploys 300 technical observers

According to NTA sources, about 300 technical observers will be deployed during the conduct of the fourth phase of the exam on August 17, 18 and 20. In addition to this, NTA has also decided to establish more exam centres to ensure there are noi technical snags during the CUET exam.  Read full report by Deeksha Teri.

11:11 (IST)17 Aug 2022
"Happy with the smooth entry process" say parents in Delhi

We reached at 9.10 am, but the guards were very cooperative. They rushed her inside as soon as we reached. Today is my daughter's first paper. There was an exam on 7th but in the morning, the day of the exam, they had received a mail saying it had been postponed. Admit card for today’s exam was received 2 days back. We are very satisfied with the process this time,” Sonia Chibber of Mehrauli told indianexpress.com 

11:06 (IST)17 Aug 2022
CUET UG 2022: Students gathered around North Campus centre
Express photo by Harleenn Agarwal

Students and parents gathered outside Delhi University North Campus exam centre at 8:50 am

11:02 (IST)17 Aug 2022
CUET UG 2022 Phase IV begins

The Phase IV exams for CUET UG 2022 from today. Exams have been divided into morning slot from 9 am to 12:15 pm, and the evening slot will be from 3 pm to 6:45 pm. The exam will be held on August 17, 18 and 20

Students after appearing in Exam at of Chandigarh. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: To download their admit cards for CUET UG 2022 phase four, candidates have to first visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Then, on the home page, key in your application number and date of birth to login. After that, candidates will be able to see links for city intimation slip and admit card.

 

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 10:57:47 am