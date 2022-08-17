CUET UG 2022 Phase IV LIVE Updates: Exam begins for over 3 lakh students

CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the fourth phase of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. To download their admit cards for CUET UG 2022 phase four, candidates have to first visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.
According to the government data shared, a total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be sitting for the exam in the fourth phase which will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20. However, nearly 11,000 candidates from this phase have been moved to Phase 6 (August 24 to 30) in order to accommodate their city preferences.
In addition to phase four, candidates who have their exams in phase five and six will also today get information about their dates and cities in which they are supposed to take the exam. According to NTA sources, about 300 technical observers will be deployed during the conduct of the fourth phase of the exam.
According to NTA sources, about 300 technical observers will be deployed during the conduct of the fourth phase of the exam on August 17, 18 and 20. In addition to this, NTA has also decided to establish more exam centres to ensure there are noi technical snags during the CUET exam. Read full report by Deeksha Teri.
We reached at 9.10 am, but the guards were very cooperative. They rushed her inside as soon as we reached. Today is my daughter's first paper. There was an exam on 7th but in the morning, the day of the exam, they had received a mail saying it had been postponed. Admit card for today’s exam was received 2 days back. We are very satisfied with the process this time,” Sonia Chibber of Mehrauli told indianexpress.com
Students and parents gathered outside Delhi University North Campus exam centre at 8:50 am
The Phase IV exams for CUET UG 2022 from today. Exams have been divided into morning slot from 9 am to 12:15 pm, and the evening slot will be from 3 pm to 6:45 pm. The exam will be held on August 17, 18 and 20