Thursday, August 04, 2022

CUET UG 2022: Phase II exams postponed in Kerala due to heavy rains

CUET UG 2022: All exams scheduled from August 4 to 6 have been postponed in Kerala due to heavy rains in the state. The notice was uploaded on the official NTA website — nta.ac.in — in the early hours of Thursday morning.

August 4, 2022 10:27:09 am
Kerala rains, CUET UG 2022CUET UG 2022: As of now, only the exams scheduled on August 04, 05 and 06 have been postponed. (Representative image. Express Photo by Jithendra)

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the phase II of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022, which has started today, has been postponed for the students in Kerala due to heavy rains in the state. The notice was uploaded on the official NTA website — nta.ac.in — in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power,” the official notice read.

Read |liveCUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates

As of now, only the exams scheduled on August 04, 05 and 06 have been postponed. The NTA has said that fresh dates for the students who had exams on these dates will soon be issued on the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — and NTA website. The decision has been taken to “support the student community,” the NTA claims.

This year, the CUET UG exams have been divided into two phases — the first phase took place on July 15, 1 6, 19 and 20 and the second phase will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. The first phase of CUET exam was not smooth. Several students had complained about technical issues during the exam, and several centres across the country suffered power cuts which apparently hampered students’ entrance exam.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 10:27:09 am

