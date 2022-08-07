CUET UG 2022: Phase II exams postponed to 24 to 28 August for affected students; fresh admit cards to be released soon

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the phase two exams of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 at some centres. The postponed exams will now be scheduled between August 24 and 28, declared the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar.

According to the data provided by the UGC Chief, a total of 15811 candidates requested a date different from August 12 to 14, as some students claimed that there were a lot of festivals during these days. Additionally, “many candidates had requested for date/city change of CUET (UG) – 2022 examination after 10 August 2022 onwards as the cities allotted to them in Phase II (04 to 06 August 2022) were not suitable to them,” Kumar tweeted.

Similarly, many candidates have approached NTA requesting not to schedule their examination between 12 to 14 August as a series of festivals are falling during this period. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) August 7, 2022

Considering these requests, the NTA has decided to postpone the exams for all these candidates to August 24 to 28. Candidates should also note that unlike the previous announcement regarding admit cards, the old hall tickets will no longer be valid for the postponed exams. The NTA will soon issue revised admit cards for the rescheduled CUET UG exams that is now scheduled between August 24 and 28. These admit cards will be released at the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“The Phase III of the examination on 17, 18, and 20 August 2022 will be conducted as per schedule informed earlier to the candidates,” Kumar added.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also launched an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id for the CUET UG 2022 aspirants. Any candidate who is facing issues regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. can now email their grievances to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in, mentioning their application number.