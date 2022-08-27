CUET UG 2022: Phase 6 admit card released for August 30 exam

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Phase 6 of Common University Entrance Examination CUET UG 2022. Candidates can download the admit card at the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in

Around 2.86 lakh candidates will appear in the phase 6 exams. Phase 6 started on August 24 (Wednesday) in both slots for 72,729 candidates. The second and third days of Phase 6 were conducted for 52,139 candidates and 66,466 candidates respectively in both slots.

CUET UG 2022 Admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout

The grievances of candidates regarding digital glitches, subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) received on cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in are being examined on a case-to-case basis using the audit trail of individual candidates and report of the centres. If found feasible, such candidates will also be appearing on August 30.

As per the official notice, a total of 489 examination centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.