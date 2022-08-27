scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

CUET UG 2022: Phase 6 admit card released for August 30 exam

CUET UG 2022 Admit card: As per the official notice, a total of 489 examination centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

CUET UG 2022 admit cardandidates can download the admit card at the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in (File image)

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Phase 6 of Common University Entrance Examination CUET UG 2022. Candidates can download the admit card at the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in 

Read |When is NTA declaring CUET UG, PG 2022 results?

Around 2.86 lakh candidates will appear in the phase 6 exams. Phase 6 started on August 24 (Wednesday) in both slots for 72,729 candidates. The second and third days of Phase 6 were conducted for 52,139 candidates and 66,466 candidates respectively in both slots.

CUET UG 2022 Admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout

The grievances of candidates regarding digital glitches, subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) received on cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in are being examined on a case-to-case basis using the audit trail of individual candidates and report of the centres. If found feasible, such candidates will also be appearing on August 30. 

