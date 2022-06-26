CUET-UG 2022: NTA releases practice tests for common entrance test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released practice tests for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2022 exam (CUET-UG 2022). Students can access and download these practice tests for practice from the official CUET or NTA websites — cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

These practice tests have been released by the NTA to familiarise students with this national-level entrance exam as it is the first time CUET is being conducted all over India as a compulsory entrance exam in all central universities.

To download that form, students need to visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — and click on the link of practice tests available under the ‘public notice’ tab. The link for practice tests will be available on the notice page.

Candidates should remember that these are practice questions, but they do not constitute a mock test and do not necessarily indicate the duration or pattern of the actual exam paper. “They do not necessarily represent the pattern or spread of the questions across various topics in the syllabus or difficulty level, or their answerability within the duration of any specified time span, etc. of the questions that will be there in the actual exam,” the official NTA notice read.

NTA has also clarified that if there are some questions which may not have been included in the syllabus of class 12 exams of some state or central boards, then students should not panic as CUET UG exam will provide choice in all its component tests.

The practice tests have been released a day after the NTA decided to extend the registration and correction deadline for CUET candidates. This decision was taken to ensure that students who are applying in the reserved category are able to submit their category certificates without any administrative delay. “It has been brought to our notice that some candidates desirous of applying for CUET (UG) -2022 are not able to apply since they are not in possession of the actual Category Certificate (such as SC/ST certificate), which they are required to upload while applying for the same,” the official NTA notice read.

CUET-UG 2022 exam is scheduled on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10. It will be an entirely computer-based test where candidates will be given multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

The common entrance exam will also be held for postgraduate admissions in a few participating universities. Deadline for CUET PG 2022 in postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities has been extended till July 4, 2022 and candidates can apply for the CUET-PG from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date for the submission of application fee is July 5, and candidates can make correction in their application from July 6 to July 8.