Sunday, August 07, 2022

CUET UG 2022: NTA launches exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id

CUET UG 2022: With the application number in subject, candidates can now mail their CUET UG related grievance@nta.ac.in. Meanwhile, morning session of the Sunday exam is progressing smoothly across several centres.

Updated: August 7, 2022 11:42:29 am
CUET UG 2022, CUET UG, CUET 2022CUET UG 2022: Grievances can be regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

CUET UG 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, has announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id for the CUET UG 2022 aspirants.

According to the UGC Chief, any candidate who is facing issues with the common entrance test can now email their grievances to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. “The grievances of candidates regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in mentioning their Application Number,” he tweeted.

He also claimed that the Sunday morning session of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 has started off well at several centres across the country. “NTA has taken all possible steps to make sure that the test is conducted smoothly,” he said.

This statement comes after CUET aspirants complained about facing a lot of problems during the first three days of their entrance exam. According to aspirants and NTA, exams were cancelled and postponed at several centres across the country.

On Saturday, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting on technical glitches holding up the test in many centres over the last two days. According to the data, exams in 50 centres, where 9,000 candidates were assigned slots, have already been postponed by the NTA. Now, the testing agency has hinted that it might take strict action against certain centres for “failing to comply with the laid down protocols”.

Earlier, the NTA had said that the exams have been postponed to August 12-14 and same admit cards will remain valid. Additionally, the affected candidates have also been notified about the change in exam schedule through SMS and email on their registered phone number and email id respectively.

