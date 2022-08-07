CUET UG 2022: NTA launches exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id

Updated: August 7, 2022 11:42:29 am
CUET UG 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, has announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id for the CUET UG 2022 aspirants.
According to the UGC Chief, any candidate who is facing issues with the common entrance test can now email their grievances to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. “The grievances of candidates regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in mentioning their Application Number,” he tweeted.
Today, CUET-UG Sunday morning session has started off well in all the centres across the country. NTA has taken all possible steps to make sure that the test is conducted smoothly. NTA has also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id.@EduMinOfIndia @ugc_india
— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) August 7, 2022
He also claimed that the Sunday morning session of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 has started off well at several centres across the country. “NTA has taken all possible steps to make sure that the test is conducted smoothly,” he said.
This statement comes after CUET aspirants complained about facing a lot of problems during the first three days of their entrance exam. According to aspirants and NTA, exams were cancelled and postponed at several centres across the country.
On Saturday, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting on technical glitches holding up the test in many centres over the last two days. According to the data, exams in 50 centres, where 9,000 candidates were assigned slots, have already been postponed by the NTA. Now, the testing agency has hinted that it might take strict action against certain centres for “failing to comply with the laid down protocols”.
Subscriber Only Stories
Earlier, the NTA had said that the exams have been postponed to August 12-14 and same admit cards will remain valid. Additionally, the affected candidates have also been notified about the change in exam schedule through SMS and email on their registered phone number and email id respectively.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been morePremium
Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Isro analysing status of satellites and SSLV performance after data loss during mission’s final stage
JugJugg Jeeyo cast reunites for a success bash hosted by Karan Johar. Kiara Advani asks, ‘Is there a sequel in the waiting?’
Explained: Why Kenya’s presidential election is important
Meteoric rise of ‘Brand Alia Bhatt’: With $68.1 million valuation, how she’s zooming ahead
From Nora Fatehi to Ananya Panday: Fashion hits and misses (August 1-August 7)
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Predicted Playing XIs: Will India Test their bench strength?
CUET UG 2022: NTA launches exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id
Akasa Air commences operations in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander
Boy surprises grandpa with a signed ball after hitting his first home run. Watch heartening video
IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?
Apple will start iPhone 14 production in India at same time as China: Ming-Chi Kuo