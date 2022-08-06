CUET UG 2022: NTA issues clarification on recurrent tech issues at test centres

CUET UG 2022: Addressing the issue of recurrent technical glitches and delays in exam commencement during the first three days of CUET 2022 session 2, the National Testing Agency (NTA) today issued a clarification on student’s grievances.

“Taking cognizance of the inconvenience faced by the students in some of the centres of CUET, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday. It was found that some of the centres failed to comply with the laid down protocols. Any incidence of noncompliance/sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future,” a senior NTA official said.

The agency has also released an email address for the aggrieved students where any complaints related to the exam can be sent. The grievances of affected students can be addressed at email cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their application number in the subject. NTA is committed to protecting the interests of the students.

The CUET-UG Session 2 began amid technical glitches across several centres in the country. As a result the second shift of the exam on August 4 and 5 were postponed to later dates while the August 6 exam was postponed at 53 centres.