CUET UG 2022: NTA extends registration, correction deadline; check new schedule here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to extend the dates for CUET UG correction and registration of online application form till tomorrow, i.e. June 26, 2022. Candidates now have time till 11:50 pm of June 26 to register online, and/or make corrections in their application form. To do so, candidates can find the application form on the official CUET websites — cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

This decision was taken to ensure that students who are applying in the reserved category are able to submit their category certificate without any administrative delay. “It has been brought to our notice that some candidates desirous of applying for CUET (UG) -2022 are not able to apply since they are not in possession of the actual Category Certificate (such as SC/ST certificate), which they are required to upload while applying for the same,” the official NTA notice read.

With this extension, such candidates can “change their category in the Application form and also upload an Undertaking as per format enclosed (Annexure-1), through the Correction Window upto 26th June 2022 (11:50 pm),” NTA explained. Additionally, such candidates need not upload their actual category certificate while applying. They would be able to submit their application with their correct category while uploading the undertaking.

The official notification also has the ‘Self-Declaration by the Candidate in lieu of Category Certificate’ form in the same document, that students need to fill in such a situation. To download that form, students need to visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — and then click on the link for ‘Extension of Registration and Correction of Category in the Online Application of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) – 2022]’ given in the ‘Public Notice’ section on the home page.

As of now, NTA has announced that the CUET UG 2022 exam will be held between July 15 and August 10. As per the official notice, the exam dates are July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8 and August 10. The entrance exam will be entirely computer-based where candidates will have to solve multiple choice questions (MCQs).