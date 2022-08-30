CUET UG 2022: NTA concludes entrance exam; 103 candidates unable to appear for exam

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the debut year of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022. The last date of CUET UG exam was conducted for 1,40,559 candidates in 444 examination centres throughout 239 cities including four cities outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both slots.

Phase 6 of CUET (UG) – 2022 started on 24 August 2022 (Wednesday) in both slots for 72,729 candidates. The second and third day of CUET (UG) – 2022 Phase 6 were conducted for 52139 candidates and 66,466 candidates respectively in both slots. A total of 14.90 lakh candidates were scheduled for this examination.

However, even the last day of the exam observed technical errors. According to initial reports of today, due to slow internet speed, the examination at Centre Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand could not be conducted. However, the NTA is still awaiting a detailed report.

Now, according to NTA, the exam for these 103 affected students will be rescheduled and details about the new exam date will be intimated to students soon.

This time, in both slots Uttar Pradesh had maximum numbers of candidates (52885) with 125 examination centres followed by West Bengal (10744) with 35 examination centres. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura and cities outside India had one examination centre each. The total attendamnce across all centres in the country is estimated to be about 60 per cent.