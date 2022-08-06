CUET UG 2022: NTA cancels today’s exam at 53 centers, revised dates issued

Updated: August 6, 2022 2:46:21 pm
CUET UG 2022: Due to administrative/logistics/technical reasons, the National Testing Agency has postponed the Common University Entrance Test [CUET) UG 2022 exam scheduled for today at 53 exam centres. Candidates can check the centre list at cuet.samarth.nic.in
The postponed exam will be held betweenAugust 12 to 14, 2022, and the same admit card shall remain valid. NTA has intimated the affected candidates through SMS and Email on their registered mobile and email-id respectively.
CUET UG second session began on August 4 amid technical glitches and exam centre confusion. The second shift exam on August 4 and 5 were also cancelled and postponed for later dates due to technical reasons.
On August 5, many candidates said they had to return without even entering the centres while others were informed of the postponement halfway through their exam or after its completion.
The NTA confirmed to The Indian Express on Friday that the testing agency will only issue admit cards to the candidates for whom it can accommodate the first-choice city. “We are trying to maximise the number of students who get their first choice of exam city,” Joshi said.
