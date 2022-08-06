scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

CUET UG 2022: NTA cancels today’s exam at 53 centers, revised dates issued

CUET UG 2022: The postponed exam will be held between 12 to 14 August 2022, and the same Admit Card shall remain valid. NTA has intimated the affected candidates through SMS and Email on their registered mobile and email-id respectively.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
Updated: August 6, 2022 2:46:21 pm
Candidates can check the centre list at cuet.samarth.ac.in (PTI Photo)

CUET UG 2022: Due to administrative/logistics/technical reasons, the National Testing Agency has postponed the Common University Entrance Test [CUET) UG 2022 exam scheduled for today at 53 exam centres. Candidates can check the centre list at cuet.samarth.nic.in

The postponed exam will be held betweenAugust 12 to 14, 2022, and the same admit card shall remain valid. NTA has intimated the affected candidates through SMS and Email on their registered mobile and email-id respectively.

Why NTA cancelled CUET UG 2022 second shift on August 4?

CUET UG second session began on August 4 amid technical glitches and exam centre confusion. The second shift exam on August 4 and 5 were also cancelled and postponed for later dates due to technical reasons. 

On August 5, many candidates said they had to return without even entering the centres while others were informed of the postponement halfway through their exam or after its completion.

The NTA confirmed to The Indian Express on Friday that the testing agency will only issue admit cards to the candidates for whom it can accommodate the first-choice city. “We are trying to maximise the number of students who get their first choice of exam city,” Joshi said.

 

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 02:43:45 pm

