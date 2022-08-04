scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Why NTA cancelled CUET UG 2022 second shift?

CUET UG 2022: Candidates who were allotted time in the second slot today will be given a new time and date between August 12 and 14.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 4, 2022 6:55:55 pm
CUET UG 2022, CUET cancelledCUET UG 2022: Now, the first shift and second shift exams will be conducted between August 12 and 14. (Express photo Sara Siddiqui)

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today cancelled the second slot of the day 1 exam of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase II, which was scheduled to begin at 3 pm. The exam conducting agency has claimed that due to “technical issues, the centres were unable to get access to the question papers.”

Now, the first shift and second shift exams will be conducted next week. According to the official notification, the first shift exam has been postponed to August 12, and the exam for second shift has been rescheduled to be conducted between August 12 and 14, 2022.

Read |CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates

Which exams have been cancelled?

The NTA has cancelled the second slot of day 1 exam of the second phase of CUET UG 2022. Additionally, the exam for the first shift could also not be conducted at some selected centres.

Why have the exams been cancelled?

The NTA claims that there were several technical issues because of which the centres were unable to get access to the question papers. “The question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance

When will the exam be conducted now?

According to the official notification, the first shift and second shift exams will be conducted on August 12, and the exam for second shift has been rescheduled to be conducted between 12 to 14 August 2022.

CUET UG 2022, CUET UG 2022 cancelled, cuet cancelled CUET UG 2022: Examination centres where the first slot of the CUET exam has been postponed. (Source: NTA)

Will NTA issue new CUET UG admit cards?

The NTA has announced that the same admit card will be valid for the concerned candidates whose examination have been postponed.

What if students are not available on the new exam dates?

If a candidate is not able to appear for the exam between August 12 to 14, he/she can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 06:39:28 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

3

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

4

Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far, what's new

5

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

Featured Stories

Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

Mumbai: 709 kg mephedrone worth over Rs 1,400 crore seized

Mumbai: 709 kg mephedrone worth over Rs 1,400 crore seized

Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill
Explained

Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

NTA cancels CUET exam's second shift on Day 1, here's why

NTA cancels CUET exam's second shift on Day 1, here's why

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected
Shyam Saran writes

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected

Premium
How to tame a beast called cholesterol

How to tame a beast called cholesterol

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement