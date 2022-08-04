Why NTA cancelled CUET UG 2022 second shift?

Updated: August 4, 2022 6:55:55 pm
CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today cancelled the second slot of the day 1 exam of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase II, which was scheduled to begin at 3 pm. The exam conducting agency has claimed that due to “technical issues, the centres were unable to get access to the question papers.”
Now, the first shift and second shift exams will be conducted next week. According to the official notification, the first shift exam has been postponed to August 12, and the exam for second shift has been rescheduled to be conducted between August 12 and 14, 2022.
Which exams have been cancelled?
The NTA has cancelled the second slot of day 1 exam of the second phase of CUET UG 2022. Additionally, the exam for the first shift could also not be conducted at some selected centres.
Why have the exams been cancelled?
The NTA claims that there were several technical issues because of which the centres were unable to get access to the question papers. “The question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm.”
When will the exam be conducted now?
According to the official notification, the first shift and second shift exams will be conducted on August 12, and the exam for second shift has been rescheduled to be conducted between 12 to 14 August 2022.
Will NTA issue new CUET UG admit cards?
The NTA has announced that the same admit card will be valid for the concerned candidates whose examination have been postponed.
What if students are not available on the new exam dates?
If a candidate is not able to appear for the exam between August 12 to 14, he/she can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number.
