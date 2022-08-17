CUET UG 2022: NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres on Wednesday after reports of technical problems

The fourth phase of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) kicked off on Wednesday, with some centres reporting technical snags leading to exam cancellation.

Among centres where the morning slot of the exam was cancelled was Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology in Delhi, Asia Pacific Institute in Jasola (Delhi) AIS Assessment Zone, Aakash International Senior Secondary School in Delhi’s Nangloi region and JNM College Khushal Nagar in Varanasi.

Confirming this to The Indian Express, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, “In some centres, there was a server problem. But all those students will get a retest. However, in the rest of the country, including remote areas, the morning session went off well.”

Technical issues with the conduct of CUET-UG persist despite the measures taken by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the controversial second phase that started on August 4. On August, NTA had to cancel the entire second slot of the exam for about 50,000 candidates since the question papers could not be uploaded on time.

Last week, UGC had announced that the NTA has taken a series of measures, including additional technical manpower, more mock tests at exam centres and increased server capacity, to ensure smooth conduct of the fourth phase of CUET-UG.

“We will also be conducting more advanced mock tests so that technical problems can be identified in advance and this does not lead to last-minute change in exam centres,” a senior NTA official has told this newspaper.

However, issues persisted on Wednesday. Students who were to appear for the exam at Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies in Delhi’s Pitampura area have alleged that the exam started three hours late due to technical issues. Many students also claimed that their centre was changed to Faridabad at the last-minute and they realised the change only after reaching their initially alloted exam centre in Pitampura.

Advertisement

However, the exam at the majority of the centres went off fine in the morning. “We reached at 9.10, but the guards were very cooperative. They rushed her inside as soon as we reached,” Sonia Chibber, who travelled from Mehroli to North Campus in Delhi for her daughter’s exam said.