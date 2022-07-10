CUET UG 2022: Revision, mock tests; here are some preparatory tips and tricks

— Venkat Phanikiran

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate exam for the first time. The exam is scheduled to take place from July 15 to August 10, 2022.

As the exam dates draw closer, students will have to start their last minute preparations, to ensure they have covered all the major topics while keeping calm and taking care of their health. Here are some tips and tricks to fully and effectively utilise the last few days before the CUET UG 2022 exam.

Revise your concepts – At this stage, students should no longer be starting new topics for study. They should simply focus on their revision notes or just skim through the NCERT textbooks, glancing at the content, and preparing mostly mental notes on the conceptual understanding of a chapter/ topic/ sub-topic. It is advised to only write down these notes if you feel that you are not well-versed with a topic, or you have doubts, and you want to ensure clarity on that topic.

Practice – While we do not recommend rigorous practice so close to the exam, you can do so, provided you do not get stressed about it. Ideally, you should ensure that your practice sessions are short — not more than an hour — and with ample breaks between them. Do not keep going at one subject. Instead, work on questions from different subjects to break the monotony and focus on timed practice papers to improve your efficiency.

General test candidates – For those who are attempting the General Knowledge section, we recommend that you look through videos and audio lessons online to keep yourself aware of the latest happenings from around the world. Do not try to cram information. Remember, it is more important to assimilate all that you are trying to remember. Work on quizzes and question papers and browse through simple analytical formulae occasionally.

Engage with the online community and your peers – Through many online forums, students can take the help of their peers or teachers to help clear last-minute doubts, questions, or any obstacle that they might be facing in CUET UG preparation. Joining crash courses just before the exam can add to your stress, so you must tread cautiously on that front. It would be better to just work on whatever you know and understand. Friends who will be appearing along with you can also be of immense help. You can learn and exchange tips and tricks for the examination, learn different strategies, and with the help of peer reviews, check your preparedness.

Prepare an exam strategy – Some students like to solve tough questions before, and then work on the easier ones, while others do the exact opposite. Whichever is your cup of tea, go for that. The only thing that you should be looking at is the time. Take the route which best suits you within the given timeframe. Also, think of the order of subjects that you will be attempting in each slot. Since the order of subjects is at the discretion of the student, choose as per your comfortability. Here too, some may prefer finishing the easy subjects, while others may like to attempt the difficult ones. Keep in mind that your energy is going to go lower and lower as the day progresses, so you need to strategise accordingly.

Checklists – There will be plenty of last-minute work for you just before the examination which might get overwhelming. Prepare a list of things to do with checkboxes at the beginning of each point. Tick the boxes when you are done with that task. Use checklists for all the tasks that you do, especially for compiling documents. Seeing the tick can be reassuring and it will be a positive reinforcement for you to keep yourself stress free.

Be familiar with the examination centre – You must be sure of the whereabouts of your examination centre. Remember that you should reach the centre by 7 am for the morning slot, and therefore, cannot afford to experiment your way around the city. Travel to the centre at least once and determine the quickest/ easiest route from your home. If your centre is not in your hometown, prepare well in advance to stay as near to the centre as possible, and explore the new city before the examination date. Keep cash handy with you in case you need to take a cab or other expensive means to reach the centre.

Read the brochure thoroughly – The NTA had released a brochure with detailed information regarding the CUET. While students might already be familiar with most of it, it is recommended that they go through the document thoroughly. Candidates should be particularly aware of the following information:

– Examination centre rules and regulations: Items that the student can or cannot carry to the examination centre; dress code; etc.

– Documents to be carried: Necessary documents on the day of the examination.

– Examination timings: Examination start time; time slot for formalities and checks; time at which students should reach the centre etc.

– Examination pattern: Distribution of subjects across the slots, number of questions, time per subject, marking scheme etc.

– Computer-based test rules and regulations (Appendix V) – Detailed information on the exam interface.

Prepare for all scenarios – It is a fact that not all come out of examinations with flying colours. One should always have alternatives ready in case they do not perform well in the examination. Please remember that this is just one examination among many that you will face, and you should not be disheartened with the result if it is not to your satisfaction.

Your health is more important than exams – It is important to remember that nothing else matters above your own physical and mental health. Students should not dedicate the entire day to studies. As your exam day approaches, reduce the amount of time you devote to studying for CUET as this will help you assimilate all that you have studied and be better prepared. Do not hesitate to approach professional counselors, or family and friends to help you through moments of stress and worry. Keep yourself entertained within boundaries and be well rested.

The writer is the Chief Academic Officer at Extramarks Education