CUET UG 2022: In Ludhiana, Punjab Board students rate questions as easy

Candidates appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for UG courses, held by the National Testing Agency (NTA), at two centres in Ludhiana, Friday — Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) and Central Tool Room (CTR), Focal Point.

At GNDEC Ludhiana, 73 of 100 registered candidates appeared for the test in the morning session and 76 showed up in the afternoon session.

The students from government schools of Punjab, affiliated to Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), who appeared for the exam are aiming for admission in central universities, and said that they found the paper easy. The aspirants said they did not face any difficulty, even though the CUET UG exam was entirely from the NCERT syllabus.

Jashika, a student of government senior secondary school, Rahon said that she was aiming to pursue law graduation from Banaras Hindu University and appeared for legal studies, English and general test paper in the morning session at GNDEC. “I am from a government school and gave my class 12 exams under the PSEB. The pattern and syllabus of CUET was entirely based on the NCERT, which is different from the PSEB. I prepared from NCERT books within 21 days. However, I found the papers easy today and did not face any difficulty,” she said.

Prince, who did his class 12 from government senior secondary school, Baddowal said that he prepared from the NCERT and found the CUET UG paper quite easy. “I want to pursue graduation in law from BHU. Since I had prepared, I found the paper easy,” he said. “It is fair enough to have a common test for admission in central universities,” he said.

Sapna Maurya, who did class 12 from PSEB affiliated Teja Singh Swatantra Memorial School and scored 93 per cent in non medical, said that she prepared from the NCERT and found paper quite easy. Her father works as a laborer. “I want to pursue B.tech (IT) from DU. I self-studied from NCERT for 7-8 hours a day,” she said. She appeared for Maths, Computer, English and general test paper.

Students from CBSE schools also said that questions were from NCERT and they found them easy.

“I want to pursue BA from Delhi University. The paper was entirely from NCERT syllabus so it was fine,” said Sanyum Yadav, a student of St Thomas School, who appeared for general studies, English, Sociology and political science paper in the morning session.

Namanjot Singh from Guru Nanak Public School said that he appeared for the paper aiming for admission in Delhi University. “There was no technical glitch at our centre and all candidates were quite happy after the exam,” he said.

Candidates who appeared for the exam at GNDEC Ludhiana said that they did not face any technical glitch and arrangements were good.