Monday, July 18, 2022

CUET-UG 2022: Important announcement for July 19 exam

CUET UG 2022: As per the notice, the exam centre of candidates will remain the same as mentioned in their admit cards and candidates have to report at the designated exam centres as specified.

July 18, 2022 6:33:53 pm
CUET UG Chandigarh, CUET glitches, CUET UG technical glitches Chandigarh, CUET Chandigarh problems, CUET glitchStudents can check the notice at the official website - nta.ac.in, cuet.samarth.nta.ac.in Photo credits: Gurmeet Singh

The National Testing Agency today released an urgent notice for students appearing for their CUET UG exam on July 19. As per the notice, the exam centre of candidates will remain the same as mentioned in their admit cards and candidates have to report at the designated exam centres as specified. Students can check the notice at the official website – nta.ac.in, cuet.samarth.nta.ac.in

“Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of Centre for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the Centre mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website – cuet.samarth.ac.in,” the official notice reads. 

The phase 1 of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET) 2022 exam began on July 15 amid confusion about exam centres. Many students complained of the admission card reaching them 2 days before the examination, which increased their uncertainty about the examination centre. 

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had informed the students that no retest will be conducted for students who miss their exam. According to the NTA, the decision was conveyed to students through text messages, emails and automated phone calls.

