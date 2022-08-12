scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

CUET UG 2022: Fresh admit cards to be issued on August 13 or 14, says NTA official

CUET UG 2022: The hall tickets for August 17-20 exams will be released either in the late hours of August 13 or in the early hours of August 14. Once released, the admit cards can be downloaded from the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 12:01:57 pm
CUET UG 2022, CUET UG admit cardsCUET UG 2022: The admit cards for the exams scheduled after August 20 will be issued a few days after August 14. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue the fresh admit cards for candidates who have their exams scheduled between August 17 and 20, a senior official from the NTA has told the indianexpress.comOnce released, the admit cards can be downloaded from the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to NTA sources, the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 will be released either in the late hours of August 13 or in the early hours of August 14.

Read |CUET UG 2022: Phase II exams postponed for affected students; fresh admit cards soon

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the student login section.

Step 3: Key in your application number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: You will be able to see links for city intimation slip and admit card.

Step 5: Download and save both for future reference.

The admit cards for the exams scheduled after August 20 will be issued a few days after August 14 and candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website.

In addition to this, the NTA has also confirmed that all grievances related to the technical glitches that took place in the phase two of CUET UG 2022 exam, including the psychology paper controversy, is being looked into thoroughly by the concerned authorities at the NTA. In the August 24 to 28 phase, the NTA will ensure that all issues are taken care of and the centres are allotted according to the candidate’s priority.

Earlier, the exams were to be conducted between August 12 to 14, but according to the data provided by the UGC Chief earlier, over 15811 candidates requested a date different from August 12 to 14, as some students claimed that there were a lot of festivals during these days. Additionally, “many candidates had requested for date/city change of CUET (UG) – 2022 examination after 10 August 2022 onwards as the cities allotted to them in Phase II (04 to 06 August 2022) were not suitable to them,” Kumar tweeted.

