NTA CUET UG 2022 exam dates to be announced today; check updates

The National Testing Agency will announce the exam dates for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 today. Candidates can find all CUET information on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Additionally, information can also be accessed from the NTA’s official website — nta.ac.in.

The online application form for CUET 2022 was released on April 2 and the deadline was extended till May 31. As per the notice CUET UG 2022 “will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various undergraduate programmes”.

CUET 2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be held in held in 13 languages — namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. Additionally, a candidate can also pick from 19 other languages such as French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, Santhali and many more.

The questions of this entrance exam will purely be based on the syllabus taught to students in schools in class 12. Students only need their assigned NCERT books to prepare for CUET 2022.