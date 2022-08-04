scorecardresearch
CUET UG 2022 cancelled at several centres due to rain, technical glitches; NTA confirms

CUET UG 2022: As students complain about technical issues at CUET exam centres, NTA says nearly2,000 students may have been affected by this. Exam has been postponed to August 12 for the affected aspirants.

Updated: August 4, 2022 1:25:36 pm
CUET, CUET UG 2022, CUET postponed, CUET technical errorCUET UG 2022: Some students claimed that their exam was postponed after they had been waiting at the centre for the past few hours, due to technical issues. (Representative image/ Express photo)

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the first day of phase II of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today however, just like phase I, the second phase too is marred with technical glitches. Some students have alleged that their exam has been cancelled for the day as the centre reported a server problem.

This issue was confirmed by the NTA. “Exam at a few centres today has been cancelled because of problems during the mock test, technical issues faced in the morning. About 2,000 students may have been affected by this. We have postponed the exam at these centres to August 12. However, if this date doesn’t work for the candidates, we have provided an email address where there can send their request indicating their preferred date,” a senior NTA official told The Indian Express.

Candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2022 exam at a centre in Noida Sector 64 are startled by the postponement. “There was no information on the official website. The centre just told us the exam is cancelled. Later, a friend showed me the notice on Twitter,” Rononjoy Mukherjee, a candidate told The Indian Express.

Another student, Sakshi Adlakha, backed Ronojoy’s story. “I reached the centre on time and on the spot we were informed that the exam has been cancelled. The centre officials announced it and other parents and students were also saying that the exam has been postponed,” she said.

Some students claimed that their CUET exam was postponed after they had been waiting at the centre for the past few hours, due to technical issues. “This Cuet Exam Scheduled on 4th August at Infititum Web Binary, Mahavir Enclave got Postponed due to technical error. No confirmation from NTA till now???? A lot of inconvenience to students and parents, travelling long distances from examination,” Soumyadeep Pal tweeted.

Some students from Varanasi centres also claimed that their exam had not started till 10:30 am due to technical glitches. “Sir, 4 August at 9 am my exam has to be scheduled at exam center RS ​​Technical, Bhatauli, Harahua Varanasi but due to server problem exam has not started yet,” tweeted Abhinav Shukla.

Additionally, the NTA had also announced in the early hours of August 4 that the CUET UG 2022 phase II exam has been postponed in Kerala due to heavy rains in the state.

“Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power,” the official notice read. This decision has been taken only for the exams scheduled on August 4, 5 and 6.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 12:49:10 pm

