CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Phase I begins, over 6.80 lakh to appear

CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the first day of phase II of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today. Admit cards for phase II students were released on August 2, and students can download the same from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — by logging in through their registered credentials.
This year, the CUET UG exams have been divided into two phases — the first phase took place on July 15, 1 6, 19 and 20 and the second phase will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10.
However, the Phase I students said they felt they were being put at a disadvantage, and some are also feeling the pressure of writing a large number of papers in one day itself. Some students also complained about their multiple competitive exams being on the same day, but the NTA asked students to mail them and considered some changes.
Students have rated the first phase of the CUET exam to be easy. Aspirants found the English exam to be easy and even though the Mathematics section was a bit lengthy, it was straightforward. The History paper included questions testing students on the causes of events and asking them to identify people involved in key events. The Sociology paper included passages based on which students had to answer questions.
The dates for CUET (PG) – 2022 are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022. As of now, the dates for the release of advance city intimation slip and admit card have not been released yet, but will soon be delcared on the official NTA websites. Read in detail here
In the past few days, many candidates have approached the National Testing Agency (NTA) to get dates and centres changed as other entrances are also scheduled over the next few days. While some who have already appeared in first phase of CUET-UG held between July 15 and July 20, have been assigned slots even in the second phase, others complain their centre details are missing from the admit cards. Read more about these issues
The phase I exams of CUET UG 2-22 were conducted between July 15 to 20, 2022. This year, the CUET UG exams have been divided into two phases, and the second phase will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10.
The NTA has decided to postpone the CUET exam in Kerala due to ongoing heavy rains. "Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power," the official notice read.
The Phase II exams for CUET UG 2022 from today. Exams have been divided into morning slot from 9 am to 12:15 pm, and the evening slot will be from 3 pm to 6:45 pm.