CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Phase I begins, over 6.80 lakh to appear

CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the first day of phase II of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today. Admit cards for phase II students were released on August 2, and students can download the same from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — by logging in through their registered credentials.

This year, the CUET UG exams have been divided into two phases — the first phase took place on July 15, 1 6, 19 and 20 and the second phase will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10.

However, the Phase I students said they felt they were being put at a disadvantage, and some are also feeling the pressure of writing a large number of papers in one day itself. Some students also complained about their multiple competitive exams being on the same day, but the NTA asked students to mail them and considered some changes.

Students have rated the first phase of the CUET exam to be easy. Aspirants found the English exam to be easy and even though the Mathematics section was a bit lengthy, it was straightforward. The History paper included questions testing students on the causes of events and asking them to identify people involved in key events. The Sociology paper included passages based on which students had to answer questions.