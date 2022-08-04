scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Live now

CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Phase I begins, over 6.80 lakh to appear

CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: The first phase took place on July 15, 1 6, 19 and 20 and the second phase will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. Registered candidates can download the same from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — by logging in through their registered credentials.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 4, 2022 10:37:52 am
CUET, CUET UG 2022, CUET UGCUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: This year, the CUET UG exams have been divided into two phases. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the first day of phase II of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today. Admit cards for phase II students were released on August 2, and students can download the same from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — by logging in through their registered credentials.

Read |CUET UG Phase 1: NTA allows retest for 19 candidates who missed exam due to venue change

This year, the CUET UG exams have been divided into two phases — the first phase took place on July 15, 1 6, 19 and 20 and the second phase will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10.

However, the Phase I students said they felt they were being put at a disadvantage, and some are also feeling the pressure of writing a large number of papers in one day itself. Some students also complained about their multiple competitive exams being on the same day, but the NTA asked students to mail them and considered some changes.

Students have rated the first phase of the CUET exam to be easy.  Aspirants found the English exam to be easy and even though the Mathematics section was a bit lengthy, it was straightforward. The History paper included questions testing students on the causes of events and asking them to identify people involved in key events. The Sociology paper included passages based on which students had to answer questions.

 

Live Blog

CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: NTA begins day 1 of phase 2 of common university entrance test; check exam day guidelines

10:37 (IST)04 Aug 2022
In other news — CUET PG 2022 dates announced

The dates for CUET (PG) – 2022 are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022. As of now, the dates for the release of advance city intimation slip and admit card have not been released yet, but will soon be delcared on the official NTA websites. Read in detail here

10:25 (IST)04 Aug 2022
CUET-UG phase-II begins: NTA grapples with requests, complaints

In the past few days, many candidates have approached the National Testing Agency (NTA) to get dates and centres changed as other entrances are also scheduled over the next few days. While some who have already appeared in first phase of CUET-UG held between July 15 and July 20, have been assigned slots even in the second phase, others complain their centre details are missing from the admit cards. Read more about these issues

10:13 (IST)04 Aug 2022
CUET UG 2022: Phase I exam timeline

The phase I exams of CUET UG 2-22 were conducted between July 15 to 20, 2022. This year, the CUET UG exams have been divided into two phases, and the second phase will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10.

10:06 (IST)04 Aug 2022
CUET UG 2022: Entrance exam in Kerala postponed

The NTA has decided to postpone the CUET exam in Kerala due to ongoing heavy rains. "Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power," the official notice read.

10:04 (IST)04 Aug 2022
CUET UG 2022 Phase II begins

The Phase II exams for CUET UG 2022 from today. Exams have been divided into morning slot from 9 am to 12:15 pm, and the evening slot will be from 3 pm to 6:45 pm.

CUET UG 2022, CUET UG 2022 phase 2 CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Students should make sure they check their exam centre details properly. (Representative image. Express photo)

CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: NTA has asked students to mail with all details, in case their exam is clashing with some entrance exam. The Agency has guaranteed that they will try their best to accommodate as per the candidate's requirement.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 10:00:12 am