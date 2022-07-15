CUET UG Day 1 exam analysis: Questions NCERT-based; English rated easiest

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first day of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today for phase I students on July 15. Although the day had a rocky start for candidates as some were hassled with the last-minute changes of the exam centre, students found the test to be easy and NCERT-based.

Students and experts rated the exam to be easy and mostly not lengthy. “The question paper followed a generic format with English and Maths papers being uncomplicated and fairly easy to solve,” Pallavi Upadhyaya, principal of DPS Raj Nagar Extension told The Indian Express.

The majority of the students felt the questions were straightforward and adhered to the NCERT syllabus. Students and experts have ranked English (language section) to be the easiest out of all sections and subjects. “The English paper was easy having the traditional passage-based questions and grammar analysis questions,” said Anshu Mital, principal of MRG School, Rohini, Delhi.

The English section had more focus on comprehension, and the questions based on passages were direct and factual. Additionally, “questions based on vocabulary and grammar including synonyms, para jumbles, idioms, fill in the blanks, figure of speech, analogy, word substitution were also there in the section. Students found the paper to be easier than the mock tests given,” Amitendra Kumar -product head CUET and undergraduate programmes at Career Launcher told The Indian Express.

In section II (domain centred) of CUET UG, students found Mathematics to be a bit lengthy but easy. Even though the section required some time-consuming calculations, students are confident about their answers. Commerce students found Economics easier than the other subjects.

Section III concentrated mostly on current affairs including economics, politics, legal knowledge, personalities, science, sports, books and authors. “Nearly 25 questions were based on current affairs and remaining on numerical ability and reasoning including visual reasoning, which is closer to the mock test given by the NTA,” Kumar said.

Overall, the exam had direct questions and students were able to finish their exam in the prescribed time, even with technical glitches and powercuts. “There were no loaded or indirect questions, which probably could have confused students. The questions did not require a lengthy response, but short and crisp answers, which also relaxed and saved time for students,” Upadhyaya added.

While the students found the exam to be easy, the technical glitches and last-minute changes in exam centres made the day hectic and difficult.

“We reached at 7:15 am and realised that it’s not the centre. We panicked and my daughter was convinced that we would never reach the centre on time. I was determined and drove her all the way here on my scooter, I had to jump a few red lights. We reached by 8:20 am,” narrated Deepak Goyal, whose daughter Shivani had initially been allotted NSUT Dwarka as her exam centre, but was later transferred to Delhi University.

There were several such reports from different parts of the country including Punjab, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and more. However, candidates who could not appear for the exam today due to a last-minute centre change will be given an opportunity to appear in the second phase in August. All affected candidates have been informed about this via phone and email, said a senior NTA official.

The CUET UG exam was divided into two slots – the morning session was conducted from 9 am to 12:15 pm, and the evening slot was scheduled between 3 pm and 6:45 pm. While the exam centres faced some technical glitches, students breathed a sigh of relief after looking at the question paper.