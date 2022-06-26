CUET UG 2022, JEE Main 2022, UGC-NET, and more: Top education news last week

From the announcement of UGC-NET and CUET UG exam exam dates to starting of JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam, here’s a quick recap of what happened in the education sector this week.

CUET UG 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released practice tests for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2022 exam (CUET-UG 2022). These practice tests have been released by the NTA to familiarise students with this national-level entrance exam as it is the first time CUET is being conducted all over India as a compulsory entrance exam in all central universities.

To download that form, students need to visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — and click on the link of practice tests available under the ‘public notice’ tab. The link for practice tests will be available on the notice page.

Additionally, the deadline of registration and correction was also extended. Candidates now have time till 11:50 pm on June 26 to register online, and/or make corrections to their application form. To do so, candidates can find the application form on the official CUET websites — cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 2022 and started conducting the session 1 exams. This year, the exams are being conducted in two shifts — morning shift is being held between 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is being held between 3 pm and 6 pm.

This week, the candidates appeared for day 4 exam on Sunday, i.e. June 26, 2022. Till now, candidates who have appeared for exams have rated the exams to be between easy to moderate on the difficulty level. Candidates can find all updates here.

UGC-NET

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, has announced exam dates for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. The Chairman has revealed that the exam will be held on 08, 09, 11, 12 July and 12, 13, 14 August 2022. The Chairman took to Twitter to announce the dates for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.

Usually, UGC NET is held twice a year. However, this time the June 2022 cycle of the UGC NET exam was postponed due to the postponement of the December 2021 cycle due to the alarming increase in Covid cases across the country. Keeping in mind the effect on candidates and to make the exam cycles more consistent, the NTA decided to combine the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.

CLAT 2022

The registration procedure for CLAT Counseling 2022 has begun, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU). The dates for the counselling round can be found on the Consortium of National Law Universities’ official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The deadline for counselling registration, according to the official announcement, is June 27, 2022. The first provisional merit list will be made public on June 30, followed by the second and third provisional merit lists on July 7 and July 12, respectively, in 2022. This comes a few days after the result for CLAT 2022 was declared on June 24. The result came a little after the consortium had released the provisional answer key, followed by the final answer key on the same day.

CLAT 2022 was conducted on June 19, this year. According to the consortium, a total of 60,895 candidates registered for the exam while 56472 candidates have appeared for CLAT 2022.

State board results

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) declared the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 and class 12 exams. This year, Kanyakumari district has topped the TN class 10 examination with 97.22 per cent pass percentage. In class 12, over 93.76 per cent of students have been declared pass in TN Tamil Nadu Board +2 Class 12th HSE Result 2022. A total of 9.12 lakh candidates were registered, of which, 8.21 students have been declared pass. Moreover, 31,034 candidates have been marked absent.

Kerala

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala released the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2022 result this week. Out of 3.61 lakh students who appeared for the exams, 3.02 lakh were declared eligible for higher studies. The pass percentage of the exams is 83.87 per cent, which is down from the previous year’s pass percentage of 87.04 per cent.

Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the class 10 and class 12 Science stream results a few days ago. This year, class 10 recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.19 per cent and 92.25 per cent for class 12. All those students who had appeared for the board examinations can check their results at the official website — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Last year, the JAC examination was conducted in an online mode due to the pandemic situation. However, this year the board examination was conducted in an offline centre based mode by following all the Covid guidelines issued by the Government of India.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh’s Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on June 22 declared the Intermediate first and second year (IPE-2022) results at 12.30 pm. The Board of Intermediate Education results are available on the websites — examresults.ap.nic.in, www.bie.ap.gov.in. The pass percentage for first year students is 54 per cent while IPE second year scored 61 per cent.

In the 1st year intermediate exam, 2,41,491 students have passed while in IPE 2nd year, a total of 2,58,449 students have cleared the exam.

Haryana

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the open school class 10 and 12 board exam results on June 22. Candidates who appeared in the board examination through open school can check results at the official website – bseh.org.in.

This year’s, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 24.93 per cent for Class 10 fresh exams and 33.89 per cent for class 12 regular exams. The results were also announced for students who applied for exams including compartment, credit transfer policy (CTP), re-appear, revaluation. The pass percentage of such students in class 10 stands at 50.83 per cent and for class 12 reappearing students is 54.94 per cent.