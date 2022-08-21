CUET UG 2022: Candidates who had their exam August 4 exam cancelled to sit for retest from Aug 24-26

CUET UG 2022: Several aspirants of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG, who were unable to attempt the exam on August 4 and 5, are now confused about their revised exam dates.

Candidates are alleging on social media platforms that their exam dates have not been revised in the admit cards available on the NTA portal — cuet.samarth.ac.in — and still shows the original exam date. “Sir my exam on 5 aug which got cancelled earlier due to technical glitch has not been rescheduled yet but it still showing 5th aug, no new date has been given sir please look into the matter I have mailed many time,” a candidate tweeted.

“Admit card still showing old dates for the cancelled exam no response from nta on any platform,” another candidate tweeted.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that exam for such candidates will be held between August 24 and 26. “Their exam will be held on August 24, 25, 26. Their admit cards will in all likelihood will come today. However, of this lot of students, some had some individual grievances and wanted some special date concession. Their exam will be held on august 30,” a senior NTA official told The Indian Express.

Admit cards for these candidates is likely to be released today at the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On August 4, the NTA had to cancel the second slot of the day 1 exam of CUET UG due to server issues. “The question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm,” NTA officials had notified. The same technical glitches continued on August 5, and at some centres the problem persisted in other phases too.

Now, the affected students are being given another chance to appear for the entrance test between August 24 and 26. Additionally, the NTA is also ensuring that students do not have to travel distances to appear for the exam and has, thus, decided to schedule exam for such students on August 30.