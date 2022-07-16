scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

CUET-UG 2022: Attendance dips to 74% on day two

This exam will be used by 90 universities to carry out admissions to the undergraduate courses.

Written by Sourav Roy Barman | New Delhi |
Updated: July 16, 2022 7:49:50 pm
Students arrive to appear for the CUET UG 2022, in New Delhi, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The second day of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) registered 74 per cent attendance Saturday, showing a dip from day one, when 85 per cent candidates had taken the exam.

This exam will be used by 90 universities to carry out admissions to the undergraduate courses.

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson Prof M. Jagadesh Kumar said 53,670 out of 71,945 candidates appeared on day two in the exam held in 247 centres across the country.

“The attendance in slot 1 was 77 per cent. In the second slot, 26,028 candidates attended out of a total of 36,109. The overall percentage of attendance in the second slot was 74 per cent,” Prof Kumar said, adding that exams for 10 subjects each were held in both slots.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bollywood hits, pop songs and semi-classical notes: ‘Penn Masala is for e...Premium
Bollywood hits, pop songs and semi-classical notes: ‘Penn Masala is for e...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQs
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...Premium
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...

Among the universities that will use CUET scores for admissions, 44 are central, 19 private, 11 deemed, while 12 are under the state governments. The Delhi University, where 635 candidates out of 700 appeared for the test, was the largest examination centre across India.

The National Testing Agency has installed as many as 5000 CCTVs and 1500 jammers in the test centres to prevent malpractices.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement