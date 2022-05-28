scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
CUET-UG 2022 application window reopened; here’s how to apply

While no set exam date has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) yet, it has been announced that the exam will be held in July 2022.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
May 28, 2022 10:56:28 am
Interested candidates can now apply till May 31, 9 pm at the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the registration window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Interested candidates can now apply till May 31, 9 pm at the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022: How to apply

How to apply  

Step 1: Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register’ tab.

Step 3: Fill the valid email Id, active mobile number, and required details. 

Step 4: Submit the required documents as prescribed by the NTA.

Step 5: Pay the application fee in online mode.

Step 6: Submit and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

As per the notice CUET UG 2022 “will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various undergraduate programmes”.

List of documents required for application

Candidates should keep the following list of documents ready for the CUET 2022 application process.

— Class 10 and 12 marksheet

— Scanned passport size photograph

— Scanned image of the signature

— ID Proof (Aadhar card, driving license, passport etc)

— Caste certificate (if applicable)

The questions of this entrance exam will purely be based on the syllabus taught to students in schools in class 12. Students only need their assigned NCERT books to prepare for CUET 2022.

