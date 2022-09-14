scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

CUET UG 2022 application form correction window reopens: Know how to make amendments

CUET UG Application Form Correction 2022: For making any edits to their form, candidates can visit the official website-cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG Application Form Correction 2022, cuet.samarth.ac.in, How to edit CUET UG Application Form 2022, National Testing Agency, How to change CUET UG Application Form 2022, How to correct CUET UG Application Form 2022NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test 2022 from July 15 to August 30 in six phases.

CUET UG Application Form Correction 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reopen the application form correction window of the entrance exam to provide an opportunity to candidates for making amends to their forms till September 15, 5 pm. For making any edits to their form, candidates can visit the official website-cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Read |CUET UG 2022 Results: Date and websites announced

Candidates can make amends to their personal details such as name or mother’s name or father’s name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD status and choice of universities during the process.

CUET UG Application Form Correction 2022: How to make amends

Step 1: Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac in.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Sign In’ section.

Step 3: Type in your application Id and date of birth or password.

Step 4: Next, tap on the “Login” button.

Step 5: Now, the application form will show on your display.

Step 6: Make edits in the desired fields and tap on the submit button.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your edited application form for further use and reference.

Also Read |CUET UG Result 2022: What will your scorecard look like? How will NTA calculate your marks? UGC Chairman explains

“…some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2022. In order to support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their respective Application Forms of CUET (UG) – 2022,”  the official notice reads.

NTA held the Common University Entrance Test 2022 from July 15 to August 30 in six phases at 489 Examination centres located in 259 cities across India and 9 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

 

