CUET UG 2022 Answer key released; result by September 15

CUET UG 2022 Answer key Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by September 15 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier, UGC Charman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted. He also urged all participating universities to keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Thursday released the CUET UG Answer Key 2022. The provisional answer key can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same between September 8 and September 10 till 5 pm. A fee of Rs 200 per question will be charged from the candidates which can be paid till 11:50 pm of September 10.

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2:Tap on the ‘CUET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key Download’ link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill login credentials such as roll number, date of birth etc and press submit on the login page

Step 4: The CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your CUET UG answer key for further use and references.

Along with the answer key, the NTA has uploaded the Provisional question papers with recorded

responses of the candidates. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

Considering the grievances of individual students, a re-test will be conducted for some students on September 11. Such students will be informed about the details on their registered email id