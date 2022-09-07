scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Releasing today: Here’s how to check

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: The CUET UG 2022 test was conducted from July 15 to August 20 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. the provisional answer key will be available at the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Candidates can check their answer key at the official website-cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 today. The provisional answer key can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website-cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates will be given time to raise objections against the answer key. Post considering the objections raised, final answer key will be prepared. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Steps to Download

Step 1- Go to the  official website-cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2-Tap on the ‘CUET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key Download’ link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3- Fill login credentials such as roll number, date of birth etc and press submit on the login page.

Step 4-The CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5-Download and take a print out of your CUET UG answer key for further use and references.

The CUET admission test was conducted from July 15 to August 30 in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two sessions. The CUET 2022 final answer key will be released after the objection window for the provisional answer key is closed.

If a candidate finds any discrepancies with the answers provided in the CUET answer key 2022, he or she can raise an objection by paying an amount of Rs. 200/- per question, until the objection window is open .

 

Woman ‘set ablaze’ over dowry: DCW sends notice to Delhi Police demanding action

