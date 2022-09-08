scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

CUET UG 2022: ‘NTA trying best to release answer key today,’ says official

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their answer key at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET result is expected this month.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key, cuet.samarth.ac.in, How to check CUET UG Answer Key 2022 , NTA, How to download CUET UG Answer Key 2022CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: The answer key will be made live today at the official CUET website. (Representative image)

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is trying to release the CUET UG answer key 2022 today i.e. September 8, said an NTA official. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their answer key at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“While I cannot confirm any time, we are trying our best to release the CUET UG answer key today,” NTA official told indianexpress.com.

Read |liveNEET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates

The CUET UG answer key was expected to be released on September 7 but was delayed due to unknown reasons. Once the answer key is released, candidates will be able to tally their answers with the CUET answer key and get an estimate score. Candidates will also be able to raise objections towards any question that they have doubts about, by logging in at the official website.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to check

Step 1: Go to the  official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Tap on the ‘CUET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key Download’ link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill login credentials such as roll number, date of birth etc and press submit on the login page.

Step 4: The CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your CUET UG answer key for further use and references.

Also read |No merger of JEE Main, NEET UG with CUET for at least two years: Minister

The CUET admission test was conducted from July 15 to August 30 in computer-based test (CBT) mode in six phases. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in two phases but was rescheduled several times due to technical errors throughout the session.

Post considering the objections raised, final answer key will be prepared. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Central University Entrance Test (CUET) is an all-India level entrance exam conducted by NTA for admission in UG courses offered in all the participating institutions.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 04:06:05 pm
