CUET may be held twice a year, says UGC Chairman

A day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded the registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022, the UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, announced that a total of 11,51,319 candidates have registered and 9,13,540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG.

“A record 1151319 candidates have registered and 913540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG. Many of them are from remote and rural areas. Students from every state and union territory have applied,” he informed through his tweet.

He also used the platform to stress that CUET will now provide students the fair opportunity as they will not have the burden of scoring extremely high in board exams. “Without the burden of scoring very high marks in the range of 99 to 100% in board exams, students can now try for admission in best of the universities through CUET. For students who could not get high board scores, earlier it was not possible to get admission in top universities. But now it is within reach,” he tweeted.

Prof Kumar also talked about how the participation of central universities is helping the focus of CUET UG. “The participation of large number of Universities too is very encouraging. In the coming years, more universities are expected to adopt CUET,” he said.

He also hinted that there is a possibility that CUET may be conducted twice in a year from next academic session. “With the possibility that CUET will be conducted twice in a year, this will further help the students to plan and attempt CUET. Best wishes to all CUET applicants,” he added.

This comes a few days after he announced CUET for Post graduate courses too, for which the registration is ongoing.