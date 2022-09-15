With CUET results soon, DU aspirants yet to get clear picture of admission to preferred courses

With a novel process in place for undergraduate admissions, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results likely to be released on Thursday might not yet give aspirants a strong idea of their chances of getting admitted to their preferred college and programme at Delhi University.

Allocation of colleges and programmes to candidates will be done by Delhi University based on the college-programme preferences listed by candidates and the programme group merit lists created by the university based on the CUET scores released today.

According to DU’s procedure, the programme group merit list will be made based on a summation of the normalised marks of the papers required under the eligibility criteria of a given programme. The university will not be issuing separate merit lists for each of its 79 undergraduate programmes and will instead be issuing one merit list for a ‘programme group’— programmes which have the same eligibility criteria for admissions. For example, for most humanities honours programme, the eligibility rests on one language paper, any two subjects from the NTA’s B1 subject list and another one from either the B1 or B2 list. All of these will form a subject group, and the university will issue one merit list for them.

Equal weightage will be given to all the eligibility subjects and the normalised marks from a candidate’s “best subjects” will be taken. For example, if they have written two subject papers in the CUET, the one in which they have performed better will be counted for the merit list.

According to DU Dean (Admissions) Haneet Gandhi, until all students submit their CUET scores and their preferences, it will be hard to gauge what a candidate’s chances for a particular programme and college may be.

“Even we don’t know as of now, it’s a new system. This is why we are telling them to list all possible combinations in their preferences list so they have maximum chances of being allotted a seat. Once we close all registration, we are trying to make some sort of arrangement on the online platform to give candidates an idea of where they might be placed,” she said.

As of 5.45 pm on Thursday, DU had received 62,356 registrations on its admission registration portal, which was launched on Monday.