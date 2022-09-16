scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

CUET Results 2022: Students need not worry, ‘normalisation’ of marks causes neither benefit nor loss, says UGC Chairman

Addressing concerns flagged by candidates that their 'normalised' marks are much lower than the absolute score verified with the CUET answer key, M Jagadesh Kumar said, students should not worry about these differences as the 'normalisation' formula was drawn up by panel of experts from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University.

CUET, CUET UG, CUET UG 2022, CUET UG 2022 resultsThe normalisation formula was drawn up by a panel of experts from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar reiterated on Friday that only the normalised scores of CUET-UG candidates will be taken into account by universities while carrying out admissions.

Prof Kumar made the reiteration in a statement after many students complained that despite performing well their normalised scores are much lower compared to their “actual scores based on the answer keys”.

Read |liveCUET UG 2022 Result Declared LIVE Updates: Miranda House tops NIRF ranking amongst DU colleges

“Normalization causes neither benefit nor loss to the students. Since they are writing in different sessions and the difficulty levels are different, even if they got same marks in two different sessions, when the difficulty levels are taken into account, the normalized marks will be different. This is the essence of equi-percentile method,” Prof Kumar said.

The CUET score card contains both percentile and normalised marks of the student in each subject. Percentiles indicate the relative performance of a student among a set of students who wrote the test in a given shift in a subject.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...

“Using the equipercentile method, the percentiles of the students are converted into normalised marks taking into account the difficulty levels of multiple sessions. The difficulty levels vary from session to session in the same subject. That is why it is quite possible that in the score card you may see that in one subject the percentile is higher than the normalised marks and in another subject, the percentile is lower than the normalised marks,” Prof Kumar said.

Read |CUET 2022 Results: In case of a tie between candidates, here’s what Jamia Millia Islamia will do

He also added that students need not worry about these differences as the normalisation formula was drawn up by a panel of experts from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University.

While the normalisation method offers a level playing field, a situation is also possible where two aspirants, with the same combination of subjects, take the exam in two different days and face some amount of disadvantage despite solving their respective question papers correctly.

Advertisement

Purely going by the answer keys, both could have had similar marks but after applying the normalisation formula, the scores of the two candidates will inevitably be different.

Read |CUET 2022 Results Declared: What are the next steps

However, while in the hypothetical situation described above, one student is likely to face some disadvantage, not applying the normalisation formula will result in a situation where students of an entire session might lose out to another batch who may have attempted an easier question paper.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 07:37:32 pm
Next Story

The subtext in the Vedanta-Foxconn row: The age-old Maharashtra vs Gujarat tussle

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement