Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

CUH admissions 2022: Central University of Haryana opens registration window for UG candidates, check details here

CUH admissions 2022: To apply to the university candidates have to register themselves at the official website– cuh.ac.in. The registration began on September 21 and the registration window will close on September 29.

CUH, CUH admissionsCUH admissions 2022: There are 493 seats across various courses. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/Representative Image)

CUH admissions 2022: The Central University of Haryana has begun the admission process for undergraduate programmes based on the scores of the Common Universities Entrance Test. To apply to the university candidates have to register themselves at the official website– cuh.ac.in.

The registration began on September 21 and the registration window will close on September 29. The merit list will be available on September 30. The registration fee is Rs 300 except for SC/ST/PwD/Women.

CUH admissions 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– cuh.ac.in
Step 2: Go to the tab reading ‘Admission 2022-23’
Step 3: Click on the registration link reading ‘Apply here for CUH admission 2022-23’
Step 4: For a new registration, enter your details such as CUET application number, date of birth, security code
Step 5: Once registered, key in your credentials
Step 6: After entering your details, submit the form and make the payment
Step 7: Download the application form or take a screenshot for future reference

The first round of counselling will begin on October 4. The candidates will be able to pay to reserve their seat till October 7. The number of vacant seats (if any) will be displayed on October 10. The counselling will be conducted online.

The second round of counselling will begin October 11 for the remaining seats. The candidates will be able to submit the fees and lock their seats till October 13. The academic session for 2022-23 will begin on October 14.

If there would be any more seats vacant, the list for those will be available on October 17. There are a total of 493 seats available across various courses.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 12:51:05 pm
