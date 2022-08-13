CUET Phase 4 admit cards to be released today, confirms UGC Chief

CUET UG 2022: Admit cards for the fourth phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) will be released today, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told indianexpress.com. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

However, nearly 11,000 candidates from Phase 4 have been moved to Phase 6 (August 24 to 30) in order to accommodate their city preferences. The National Testing Agency has postponed the exam for these 11,000 candidates to August 30 in order to avoid travel-related problems. “They have also been intimated about their city of examination and exact date today,” the UGC Chief said.

According to the government data, a total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be sitting for the exam in the fourth phase which will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20.

Additionally, some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the examination in Phase 3 i.e. August 07, 08, and 10, have been informed through their admit cards about the new dates (between August 21, 22, and 23). Their admit cards mentioning the centres of examination will be released on August 17. However, information about their dates and cities in which they are supposed to take the exam will be released today.

Students who couldn’t take the test during the second phase of exam (which was conducted on August 4, 5 and 6) due to technical problems will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 (from August 24 to 30). While these students will be informed about their cities and fresh exam dates today, their admit cards will be released on August 20.

Number of candidates divided in each phase. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity) Number of candidates divided in each phase. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

According to the data shared by Kumar, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates appeared for CUET-UG in the first phase, 1.91 lakh were in the second phase and 1.91 lakh in the third phase. For the fourth phase, 3.72 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam. Phase 5 will have 2.01 lakh candidates take the exam on August 21, 22, and 23. Additionally, Phase 6, which was originally scheduled to end on August 28, will now be held on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, and expects attendance of 2.86 lakh candidates.

The NTA has been facing heat for not being able to conduct the CUET-UG 2022 Phase 2 exam properly at several exam centres due to technical snags.

Advertisement

However, the UGC chairman told indianexpress.com on Friday that the NTA has learnt from the August 4 episode and has since rectified its errors at any and every exam centre. In addition to this, the NTA will also now set up specific exam centres across the country which will be well equipped with the computers and other requirements, and will be managed by the NTA too. These NTA exam centres will be used specifically for such exams, along with other established centres.

“These centres can be later used as training centres, when the NTA is not conducting any exam in them and utilise the space,” he said.