scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

CUET Phase 4 admit cards to be released today, confirms UGC Chief

CUET UG 2022: Over 11,000 candidates out of 3.72 lakh have been moved from Phase 4 to Phase 6 to accommodate their city preferences

Written by Deeksha Teri | New Delhi |
Updated: August 13, 2022 1:29:27 pm
UGC Chief, CUET UG, CUET UG 2022 admit cardsNearly 11,000 candidates from phase four have been shifted to phase six (August 24 to 30) as those candidates could not be given their choice. (Representative image. File)

CUET UG 2022: Admit cards for the fourth phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) will be released today, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told indianexpress.com. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the government data, a total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be sitting for the exam in the fourth phase which will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20.

Read |liveCUET UG Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates

However, nearly 11,000 candidates from Phase 4 have been moved to Phase 6 (August 24 to 30) in order to accommodate their city preferences. The National Testing Agency has postponed the exam for these 11,000 candidates to August 30 in order to avoid travel-related problems. “They have also been intimated about their city of examination and exact date today,” the UGC Chief said.

Additionally, some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the examination in Phase 3 i.e. August 07, 08, and 10, have been informed through their admit cards about the new dates (between August 21, 22, and 23). Their admit cards mentioning the centres of examination will be released on August 17. However, information about their dates and cities in which they are supposed to take the exam will be released today.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

Students who couldn’t take the test during the second phase of exam (which was conducted on August 4, 5 and 6) due to technical problems will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 (from August 24 to 30). While these students will be informed about their cities and fresh exam dates today, their admit cards will be released on August 20.

Also Read |JEE (Main), NEET to be merged with CUET for students’ benefit: UGC Chief
CUET 2022, CUET UG 2022 registration Number of candidates divided in each phase. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

According to the data shared by Kumar, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates appeared for CUET-UG in the first phase, 1.91 lakh were in the second phase and 1.91 lakh in the third phase. For the fourth phase, 3.72 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam.  Phase 5 will have 2.01 lakh candidates take the exam on August 21, 22, and 23. Additionally, Phase 6, which was originally scheduled to end on August 28, will now be held on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, and expects attendance of 2.86 lakh candidates.

The NTA has been facing heat for not being able to conduct the CUET-UG 2022 Phase 2 exam properly at several exam centres due to technical snags.

Advertisement

However, the UGC chairman told indianexpress.com on Friday that the NTA has learnt from the August 4 episode and has since rectified its errors at any and every exam centre. In addition to this, the NTA will also now set up specific exam centres across the country which will be well equipped with the computers and other requirements, and will be managed by the NTA too. These NTA exam centres will be used specifically for such exams, along with other established centres.

“These centres can be later used as training centres, when the NTA is not conducting any exam in them and utilise the space,” he said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 12:16:34 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

3

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Explained: Did Sweden's controversial Covid-19 strategy pay off?
Explained: Did Sweden's controversial Covid-19 strategy pay off?
Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?
Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

Premium
India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
A Pune theatre, a bomb blast, and their link to Gandhi’s ‘Do or Die’ cry
Know Your City

A Pune theatre, a bomb blast, and their link to Gandhi’s ‘Do or Die’ cry

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Explained

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement