CUET Phase 2: After glitches, NTA mulls action against centres for “failing” to comply with protocols

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022 had a largely smooth run on Saturday, with no last minute cancellation, even as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting on technical glitches holding up the test in many centres over the last two days.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) hinted that it might act against certain centres for “failing to comply with the laid down protocols” resulting in repeated glitches, causing inconvenience to thousands of students. Exams in 50 centres, where 9,000 candidates were assigned slots, have already been postponed by the NTA.
The agency will announce fresh dates for the candidates affected by the cancellation at those centres. While August 20 was the last day of the CUET-UG second phase, which started on August 4, the NTA is likely to extend the exam by a few days.
“There were no cancellations on Saturday. If students have still faced issues during the exam, they can write to us and we will check at the back end and address their issues,” said an NTA official.
During the day, Pradhan also chaired a meeting in the presence of Ministry of Education, NTA, University Grants Commission (UGC), and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) officials to review the arrangements for the test.
“On August 6, in 347 test centres across India, in both morning and afternoon shifts, CUET went off well with 96,074 candidates registered for the exam. For the CUET on Sunday, all arrangements have been made. A total of 63,404 candidates have registered in 276 test centres across India. Best wishes to all the candidates,” UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.
On 6th August (Saturday), in 347 test centres across India, in both morning and afternoon shifts, CUET went off well with 96074 candidates registered for the exam.
— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) August 6, 2022
On August 4, the day one of the second phase, over 50,000 candidates missed the test due to technical glitches. Around 4,000 candidates were affected in the morning slot, while the entire afternoon slot was cancelled as the NTA failed to upload question papers on time.
Similar issues also surfaced on day two, forcing the NTA to postpone the exam at 50 centres following an internal review meeting.
Subscriber Only Stories
“It was found that some of the centres failed to comply with the laid down protocols. Any incidence of non-compliance/sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future. The grievances of affected students can be addressed at email cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their application number in the subject,” an official said.
