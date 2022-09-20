CUET PG Results 2022: Check date of results, how to download score card, colleges, merit lists; answers of all FAQs

CUET PG Results 2022: The National Testing Agency conducted the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET-PG) exams between September 1 and September 12. Now, the results are expected to be released in the last week of September.

Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their score card at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Results 2022: Date and time

According to the NTA sources, the CUET PG 2022 results are expected to be released in the last week of September. Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG exams will be able check and download their score card from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

While the UGC Chairman had last month said that the results will be released in the last week of September, the NTA has not yet officially declared a result date or time. The result date for CUET PG will soon be released and updated on this page.

When were CUET PG answer keys released?

The NTA released the provisional answer keys on September 16, and candidates were given time till 9 pm of September 18 to raise objections against the given CUET PG provisional answer key, whereas they had time till 11:50 pm of the same day to submit the fees. Candidates, who were not satisfied with the answer key, were given the opportunity to challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

What is the difference between CUET 2022 provisional and final answer key?

The provisional answer key (which was released on September 16) stated the answers according to the NTA. Candidates had the opportunity to go through the answer key and challenge the NTA-issued answers if they found them to be faulty or objectionable. Once all challenges are raised, NTA officials will evaluate all the raised objections and then accordingly decide if the objections are correct or not. After considering and re-evaluating, the NTA will issue the final answer key which cannot be challenged by the candidates after that and is considered to be final.

When will the NTA release final answer key for CUET PG?

Now that the window to raise objections against the provisional answer key has been closed, candidates will soon be given access to the CUET PG final answer key along with their score cards. The final answer key will be released at the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in — but candidates will not be able to raise challenges against the same now.

How do I check the CUET UG result?

Step 1: Go to the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link reading results CUET-PG 2022

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin.

Step 4: Your score card will be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the score card for future reference.

What are the maximum attempts in the CUET PG exam?

CUET PG 2022 has concluded for this year. As of now, CUET PG exam is scheduled to be conducted only once a year, and while the UGC chairman has said that the authorities are mulling about conducting CUET UG twice a year, there are no such plans for the postgraduate entrance exam till now.

Is CUET PG conducted for all universities?

No, unlike the undergraduate part of the entrance exam, CUET PG has not been made compulsory for all universities across the country, or even in the central universities. According to the official documents on the NTA website, CUET PG score is being considered by nearly 42 universities across the country — of which there are 35 central universities, 5 state universities and one deemed university.

Will NTA release the CUET PG 2022 cutoffs or qualifying marks and ranks?

There are no passing or fail marks in the CUET PG exams. NTA will only release the CUET scorecard along with the candidate’s percentile, on the basis of which the candidate will be selected by the universities. The participating universities may choose to issue merit lists.

What if I am unable to check the CUET PG result 2022?

In case of any problem related to CUET PG, candidates may contact NTA helpdesk number — 011 40759000 — between 09:30 am and 5:30 pm, or mail to the NTA at pg@nta.ac.in.

What is the information that would be printed on the CUET PG scorecard 2022?

The NTA-issued scorecard of CUET-PG will have the candidate’s personal details such as name and date of birth, along with the score of every subject he/she appeared for and the total percentile.

Till when should I save the CUET PG 2022 scorecard?

Candidates should try and preserve their CUET PG score card till they complete their postgraduate degree as it would be their proof of the score, on the basis of which they will be admitted in their choice of college and programme.

Will NTA send the CUET PG 2022 scorecard to candidates by post?

No, NTA will not be sending the scorecards to candidates by post. Therefore, candidates are advised to download and save their NTA-issued score cards on their computer, and if needed then take a print-out too.