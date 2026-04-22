CUET PG 2026 result on April 24, NTA confirms date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 on April 24, 2026. Candidates can check their results on the official website – exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. CUET PG examination was conducted for 157 subjects in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.
The window for challenging the answer key was opened on April 11, 2026. The candidates who were unsatisfied with the provisional answer key challenged the same by providing a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged. This challenge was then assessed by a panel of subject matter experts. If the claim of the candidate was found to be correct then the final answer key was revised accordingly. The results are based on the final answer key. Central universities, state universities, government institutions and deemed universities participate in CUET PG. Last year, CUET PG results were declared on May 6 with 5,23,032 candidates having appeared for the examination.
CUET PG results will be announced on 24th April 2026
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 22, 2026
Follow these steps to check the CUET PG 2026 results :
Step 1 : visit the official website – exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
Step 2 : click on the link for “CUET PG 2026 results”
Step 3 : login using the application number and password/date of birth
Step 4 : a new window will open displaying the results
Step 5 : download the result for future use
Following the declaration of results, participating colleges will release their respective cut-off and merit lists. Candidates who make it to the merit list will be called for the counselling round. It should be noted that CUET PG counselling will be conducted individually by each participating college, and candidates will have to apply separately for their preferred college and course. Also, the NTA score of the CUET PG 2026 is only applicable for the academic year 2026-2027.
The CUET PG 2025 results were declared on May 6, with over 6.5 lakh candidates having registered and 5.2 lakh candidates having appeared for the examination, marking an attendance of 79.97%. Similarly, the results for CUET PG 2024 were declared on April 13, 2024 when over 7.6 lakh candidates had registered but only 5.7 lakh had appeared, which marked the attendance of 75.14%. July 20, 2023 was the date when CUET PG 2023 results were released. A total of 8.7 lakh candidates had registered but only 5.39 lakh appeared for the examination, marking the attendance of 61.51%. The academic year 2025 marked the highest recorded attendance for CUET PG.