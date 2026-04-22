CUET PG 2026 result on April 24, NTA confirms date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 on April 24, 2026. Candidates can check their results on the official website – exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. CUET PG examination was conducted for 157 subjects in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The window for challenging the answer key was opened on April 11, 2026. The candidates who were unsatisfied with the provisional answer key challenged the same by providing a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged. This challenge was then assessed by a panel of subject matter experts. If the claim of the candidate was found to be correct then the final answer key was revised accordingly. The results are based on the final answer key. Central universities, state universities, government institutions and deemed universities participate in CUET PG. Last year, CUET PG results were declared on May 6 with 5,23,032 candidates having appeared for the examination.