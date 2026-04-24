CUET PG Result 2026 Live Updates: When is NTA releasing CUET PG scorecards?

CUET PG result live updates (Image: screenshot of official website)

CUET PG Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today be announcing the result for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET) PG. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results by visiting the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The candidates can access their results using their login credentials.

The CUET PG examination was held between March 6 and March 30, 2026. The paper was conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in designated centres across India. The paper was held in English and Hindi except for languages, M.Tech/ Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers.

Story continues below this ad Once the results are released, each participating university will publish its individual cut-off, merit list and eligibility criteria. Candidates who feature on the merit list will subsequently be called for the counselling round. It should be noted that the counselling session is conducted by the universities themselves and not the NTA. Candidates are thus advised to apply separately for each university and course they wish to be considered for. The CUET PG 2026 result will only be applicable for the academic year 2026-27 and not any subsequent years. Last year, in 2025, over 6 lakh candidates registered. Of those, 5.2 lakh appeared for the test marking an attendance rate of 79.97%. This was the highest attendance recorded since the inception of CUET PG in 2022. Live Updates Apr 24, 2026 09:27 AM IST CUET PG Result 2026 Live Updates: When was the provisional answer key released? The CUET PG provisional answer keys were released on April 11. Candidates were given time till April 13 to raise objections against the answer key. Apr 24, 2026 09:05 AM IST CUET PG Result 2026 Live Updates: When was CUET PG held? In 2026, CUET PG was held between March 6 and 30 over 17 days on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 27, 29 and 30. Apr 24, 2026 08:56 AM IST CUET PG Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the official website to check CUET PG 2026 result? The official website to check and download the CUET PG result scorecard is exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. CUET PG exam day The window for challenging the answer key was opened on April 11, 2026. The candidates who were unsatisfied with the provisional answer key challenged the same by providing a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged. The answer key due to be released will be issued after considering the grievances.

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